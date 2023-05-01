Stansbury High Standout Easton Baker Decommits From BYU

STANSBURY PARK, Utah – Stansbury High star Easton Baker is backing off his commitment from BYU. The hard-hitting linebacker has been a long-time pledge to BYU’s 2024 recruiting class since he was in ninth grade.

His pledge to BYU is now off the board, as he announced in a social media post.

After many conversations with my family, I have decided to open up my recruiting process & decommit from BYU. BYU will still be one of my top schools. My recruitment is 100 % open. pic.twitter.com/aRF7pp29Wq — EASTON BAKER 🥷 (@BakerEaston) May 1, 2023

“After many conversations with my family, I have decided to open up my recruiting process & decommit from BYU. BYU will still be one of my top schools. My recruitment is 100% open,” wrote Baker.

Baker is a 6-foot-1, 212-pound prospect currently receiving offers from BYU and Washington State. But he has garnered interest from programs such as Clemson, Stanford, and Miami. He’s the first decommitment in BYU’s 2024 class.

Baker is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite ratings and is the 103rd ranked linebacker recruit in the 2024 cycle.

BYU’s previous defensive staff, led by former coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki offered Baker in 2020 after he completed his first varsity season as a freshman.

Baker has lived up to the high expectations of receiving offers as a ninth grader. During his sophomore and junior seasons at Stansbury, he’s racked up 185 tackles, 17.5 for loss.

Last season, Baker earned first-team All-State honors for 5A from the Deseret News. He was in the same first-team linebacker unit as BYU signee Siale Esera, who will join the Cougars this fall.

BYU still has four commitments in the 2024 class. Two of those four are from local prospects, EDGE rusher Siosefa Brown from Highland and DT Dallin Johnson out of Springville. BYU also has commitments from Oxnard, California athlete Chance Harrison and DE Adney Reid from Australia (formerly of Spanish Fork High) in the 2024 class.

