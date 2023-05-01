Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Dalton Kincaid Details Draft Night, Desire To Play For Bills Mafia

May 1, 2023, 4:18 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and new Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid recounted getting drafted and discussed his desire to play in front of his new team’s fan base, Bills Mafia.

The Bills selected Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27.

A day later, the former Utah standout was officially introduced as the newest member of Buffalo’s NFL franchise.

During his introductory press conference, Kincaid broke down draft night, his time at Utah, and what it will be like to play in the NFL for the Bills.

Buffalo traded up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in order to select Kincaid. Bills manager Brandon Beane believes that the Dallas Cowboys would have picked Kincaid with the following selection.

Kincaid was asked by Buffalo’s media what draft night was like and the former Ute talked about getting a call from Beane while watching the draft with his family. The Kincaid family’s dog, Bella, is currently in poor health, according to the tight end. A week before the draft, Kincaid arrived home in Las Vegas to learn that his parents were discussing Bella’s health and if they should put her down.

Instead, Bella was next to Kincaid for his special moment.

Later in the press conference, Kincaid talked about his time at the University of Utah. He was specifically asked about his outstanding performance at USC during the 2022 regular season. In that game, Kincaid had a monster game to help beat the Trojans, who were undefeated at the time.

Kincaid is joining a Bills roster with a standout quarterback in Josh Allen and a solid tight end in Dawson Knox. The former Ute heard from Allen and Knox after he was drafted. Kincaid talked about his role with the Bills and what he’s willing to do for his new team.

“I feel like my role kind of changes each and every year. In college, it changed every year, just depending on scheme and the personnel we had, and the teams we were playing,” Kincaid said. “I’m going to do whatever’s asked of me.”

After the press conference, the rookie posed for photographs while holding his NFL jersey. As he did for the Utes, Kincaid will wear No. 86 for the Bills.

Kincaid’s rookie season will begin in September.

The NFL will reportedly release the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 schedule on May 11.

To watch Kincaid’s entire introductory press conference, check out the tweet at the top of this article.

About Dalton Kincaid

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last season, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on the roster.

Kincaid suffered a back injury late in the 2022 season and was unable to participate in pre-draft workouts due to the injury. The tight end was invited to and attended the NFL Scouting Combine. Although he didn’t work out at the event, Kincaid was able to meet with teams.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

