Big and Little Cottonwood canyons facing closures due to avalanche hazard

May 1, 2023, 5:26 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

(Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Closures up Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are set to continue Tuesday due to avalanche concerns, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

This comes as state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed for most of the day Monday, as well as state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Just before 5 p.m., UDOT announced that S.R. 210 would be open to all downhill travel from 8 to 10 p.m. Monday. However, there will be no public uphill travel during that time frame. Only residents, employees and those vetted by the resorts and Alta will be allowed up the canyon.

The roadway will remain closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when the canyon will briefly reopen again for downhill travel.

Then at 8 a.m., S.R. 210 will close, with no estimated time of reopening.

 

State Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon will also be closed for a time Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., uphill traffic will be stopped at the mouth of the canyon, whereas downhill traffic will be closed at Cardiff Fork, or milepost 10.7.

To enter/exit the canyon tomorrow, Brighton Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton traffic and backcountry users must be above the mouth and below Cardiff Fork (MP 10.7) by the posted times,” read a 5p tweet from UDOT.

