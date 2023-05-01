Big and Little Cottonwood canyons facing closures due to avalanche hazard

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Closures up Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are set to continue Tuesday due to avalanche concerns, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

This comes as state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed for most of the day Monday, as well as state Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

🚧 #RoadClosureUpdate🚧

REMINDER: road closures due to avalanche hazard#SR210: CLOSED-No ETO

📍: Uphill closed at mouth, downhill closed at Gate C. Assessed daily by @UDOTavy.#SR190: Daily closure from 11am-5pm

📍: Uphill closed at mouth, downhill closed at Cardiff (MP 10.7) pic.twitter.com/WK7nI2MVqg — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) May 1, 2023

Just before 5 p.m., UDOT announced that S.R. 210 would be open to all downhill travel from 8 to 10 p.m. Monday. However, there will be no public uphill travel during that time frame. Only residents, employees and those vetted by the resorts and Alta will be allowed up the canyon.

The roadway will remain closed from 10 p.m. Monday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when the canyon will briefly reopen again for downhill travel.

Then at 8 a.m., S.R. 210 will close, with no estimated time of reopening.

🚧 #SR210 temporarily open (5/2) TOMORROW (5/2): 5:30-8am

‼️All downhill travel allowed

‼️NO public uphill travel

‼️Limited uphill travel allowed for residents, employees, etc. vetted by @AltaCentral @AltaAlerts @SnowbirdAlerts 8am (5/2): #SR210 closed ‼️No ETO pic.twitter.com/DwaABHGVOq — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) May 1, 2023

State Route 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon will also be closed for a time Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., uphill traffic will be stopped at the mouth of the canyon, whereas downhill traffic will be closed at Cardiff Fork, or milepost 10.7.

“To enter/exit the canyon tomorrow, Brighton Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton traffic and backcountry users must be above the mouth and below Cardiff Fork (MP 10.7) by the posted times,” read a 5p tweet from UDOT.

🚧 #RoadClosureUpdate 🚧 #SR190 NEW OPENING TIME (5/2) ‼️Closure planned for tomorrow (5/2) from 11am – 3pm due to avalanche hazard 📍11am: Uphill closed at mouth

📍11am: Downhill closed at Cardiff Fork (MP 10.7) ‼️3pm: #SR190 open@UDOTTRAFFIC @BrightonResort @SolitudeMTN pic.twitter.com/p69CO4vNdz — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) May 2, 2023