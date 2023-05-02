Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Utah officials launch flood watch, resources website

May 1, 2023, 6:00 PM

The homepage of the floodhazards.utah.gov website....

The homepage of the floodhazards.utah.gov website.

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Division of Emergency Management released its 2023 spring runoff and flooding website Monday.

According to state officials, the website is designed to give residents resources on flooding information like a FEMA flood risk map and National Weather Service weather forecasts.

Click here for all current and upcoming forecasts on Utah’s flooding and resources to protect your home.

“Additionally, the website provides information from other state departments, such as public safety, natural resources, environmental quality, agriculture, tourism, and transportation,” according to the division’s press release.

The website will provide a daily regional situational report every morning and links to local county and city emergency management websites.

The website also features surveillance cameras of six Utah rivers that the state constantly monitors.

For more information, you can visit the flood resource website.

