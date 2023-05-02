Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
UDOT: U.S. 89 near Thistle could close again in coming days due to flooding

May 1, 2023, 6:08 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

THISTLE, Utah — Flooding forced the closure of U.S. Highway 89 in both directions near the Thistle Junction with U.S. 6 Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

The highway reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Even so, Utah Department of Transportation officials warned that it could close again Monday night when the runoff surge arrives in that portion of Thistle Creek from the day’s warm temperatures.

Flood watches and advisories in effect across Utah; US 89 closed at US 6/Thistle Junction

“It’s an area that is known for its flooding,” said Geoff Dupaix with UDOT. “We’re aware of that, and so we’re trying to do what we can to mitigate that or manage it as best as possible.”

In preparation for the heavy runoff this spring, Dupaix said UDOT crews built an embankment along U.S. 89 where Thistle Creek runs immediately adjacent to the roadway. But Sunday night, the water washed away several sections of that embankment.

“That embankment gave way,” Dupaix said. “Then all that excess water just works its way onto the roadway, and when you have two feet of water standing on the roadway, it’s really not safe for motorists to drive.”

As the floodwaters receded on Monday, workers repaired the embankment.

“When I came through here last night around 11 o’clock, where I’m standing right now was under a foot of water,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “On the other side of the road, it was deep as two to three feet over there.”

Cannon, who lives nearby, said the detour through Nephi added about an hour to his morning commute.

“Pretty major inconvenience when this road has to be closed like it did last night,” he said.

Cannon warned motorists to watch for water on the roadway in the area and to never attempt to drive through floodwaters.

UDOT, along with law enforcement agencies, will be monitoring U.S. 89 at Thistle around the clock while the hot temperatures stick around.

