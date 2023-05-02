Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Family remembers toddler killed in Provo drowning

May 1, 2023, 6:34 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — A 20-month-old Idaho boy has died after he was found unresponsive in an inlet near the Provo River Saturday.

“His love language was food. As long as he had food in his hand, he was happy.”

In just 20 months of life, James Chambers made a lasting impression — one that his cousin, Amber Jones, hopes will shine through during this time of devastating loss.

“He loved wrestling with his brothers and playing outside,” Jones said. “He was a daddy’s boy for sure, and so, so loved by his older brothers and so many family members.”

On Saturday morning, Chambers was found unresponsive in the old Provo River, behind a popular ropes course near 3600 W. Center Street in Provo.

2-year-old dies in Provo drowning

His family was visiting from Pocatello, Idaho, for a wedding and staying with family who own the property.

“We were all out playing and James wandered off. We all began searching and he was found in the river,” Jones said. “A bystander, who had recently been prompted to recertify in CPR, was immediately able to start that.”

James was taken to a hospital in Provo, then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, where he was taken off life support Sunday morning.

His parents shared a message on their Facebook page, which reads in part:

In the early morning hours of today, Tasha and I made the impossible decision to take our beloved James off the machine. In his mothers arms, he passed from this life to the next. From an angel here, to an angel on the other side. We feel so blessed that we were allowed to have James in our lives for these last 2 years. He was a light to everyone. He was a daddy’s boy and we had such a deep and special bond. He had so much zest and energy for life. He had more love to offer than his little body could handle.

“I do know that they have chosen to believe, and I believe that we will see him again, that we’ll be with him again,” Jones said.

A GoFundMe* page has been created to help the Chambers family with medical and funeral expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

