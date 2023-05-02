Spanish Fork mayor issues emergency declaration for flooding

SPANISH FORK, Utah — An emergency declaration was issued Monday in Spanish Fork due to flooding issues.

“The runoff this week is going to test our river’s capacity,” Mayor Mike Mendenhall said. “City crews have done a lot of work in preparing the river channel for the snow melt and volunteers have shown up in force and filled thousands of sandbags over the weekend. Issuing this emergency declaration is the next step as we start reacting to the river.”

The order allows the city to access state funds and resources as response efforts continue.

Mayor Mike Mendenhall has issued an Emergency Declaration for actual and potential flooding in Spanish Fork City. With current river forecasts, City officials are expecting high and fast flows in the Spanish Fork River starting immediately.

Sandbagging operations have already begun in the area, but local leaders are calling for additional help.

According to the city’s website, they are looking to get at least 200 volunteers for each two-hour time slot over the next few days:

Monday, May 1: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Volunteers must be 14 years old or older and able to lift 50 pounds. They’re encouraged to wear close-toed shoes, as well as wear sunscreen and bring gloves.

City officials said those efforts are being conducted at the Fairgrounds East parking lot, which is only accessible from River Bottoms Road.

“There is no need at this time for any other resident to place sandbags on their property. Only homes which back the Spanish Fork River,” read an update on the city website.

Residents have been advised to stay out of the river, keep children and pets far away from banks, and avoid river recreation as water levels and speeds increase.

“Because of the warm weather coming up, the river predictions show the Spanish Fork River reaching 2,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Tuesday. The last time the river reached 2,000 cfs was in July 2019,” the website stated.