Snowmobiler crashes into tree up Provo Canyon; search and rescue responding

May 1, 2023, 7:33 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Utah County Sheriff's Office)

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Utah County Sheriff's Office)

(Sgt. Spencer Cannon/Utah County Sheriff's Office)

KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — Search and rescue crews have been called out to Provo Canyon to find a man who crashed into a tree while on a snowmobile.

According to a tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, team members are being taken to an area above Aspen Grove.

“He may have been there for several hours,” the tweet said of the snowmobiler.

Additional details, including a possible description of the man’s injuries, was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information is released.

