Snowmobiler crashes into tree up Provo Canyon; search and rescue responding

PROVO, Utah — Search and rescue crews have been called out to Provo Canyon to find a man who crashed into a tree while on a snowmobile.

According to a tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, team members are being taken to an area above Aspen Grove.

“He may have been there for several hours,” the tweet said of the snowmobiler.

Additional details, including a possible description of the man’s injuries, was not immediately available.

@UCSO_SAR loading up with @Intermountain LifeFlight to shuttle to an area above Aspen Grove. Adult male on a snowmobile crashed into a tree. He may have been there for several hours. 90° in the valley and we are still responding to winter related calls. pic.twitter.com/S1ngZElzcp — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) May 2, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information is released.