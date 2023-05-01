BYU Football Gets Aggressive With Offers To Transfer Portal WRs

PROVO, Utah – After the surprising exit of Kody Epps, BYU football is pursuing reinforcements at wide receiver.

After spring ball concluded, the wide receiver spot was always expected to be a need for BYU. But the sudden departure of Epps leaves BYU needing more than just one or two guys. Suddenly they need three, maybe four guys.

BYU has an estimated six scholarship players heading into fall camp practices this August. That’s three fewer than BYU’s nine scholarship players a season ago.

The good news for BYU is that there are plenty of wide receiver options in the transfer portal. As the spring transfer portal window closed, wide receiver was one of the hot positions loading up the portal.

On Monday, BYU offered five transfer portal wide receivers. Here’s a breakdown of the five offers.

Javon Antonio | Northwestern State

Antonio is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass catcher from the FCS ranks. At Northwestern State last season, Antonio earned Southland All-Conference Second Team recognition. He had 64 receptions for 684 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Antonio is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He reports FBS offers from Ball State, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, LA Tech, and Washington State.

EJ Horton | Marshall

Horton is a 6-foot, 175-pound receiver with 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown last season at Marshall. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Blessed to receive a offer from BYU! pic.twitter.com/0kEG3LDNVM — Ej Horton (@_IssaLilGoat) May 1, 2023

Keelan Marion | UConn

After a team-leading 474 receiving yards for UConn in 2021, Marion broke his collarbone during the Huskies 2022 season opener at Utah State. He finished the 2022 season appearing in five games and recording four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Blessed to receive an offer from BYU! @CoachRoderick pic.twitter.com/hK1Vk3fI71 — Keelan Marion (@keelanmarion1) May 1, 2023

Marion has three years of eligibility remaining. Since entering the Transfer Portal, Marion has landed offers from East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, UAB, UNLV, and Western Kentucky.

Chance Morrow | Louisville

A 6-foot-6, 195-pound prospect, Morrow signed with Louisville in the 2022 recruiting class when Scott Satterfield was the head coach. Coming out of high school, Morrow had offers from Ohio State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, and others. He was a two-sport athlete excelling in basketball as a prep athlete.

Blessed to receive an offer from BYU🙏🏾 @tysonmcdaniel10 pic.twitter.com/NlcOlSyzlC — Chance Morrow (@chancemorrow61) May 1, 2023

He still has four years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Elijah Smoot | UT-Martin

Smoot is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect from UT-Martin, who competes at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). In his announcement that he was entering the portal, Smoot said, “I have always wanted to play on the highest level and make plays…”

Blessed to be offered by BYU!!! pic.twitter.com/EbwEnX9khx — Elijah(EJ)Smoot® (@E_Smoot1) May 1, 2023

Smoot played in 11 games last season, totaling 32 receptions for 508 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 15.9 yards per catch.

Smoot reports offers from East Carolina, Liberty, Toledo, UConn, Western Kentucky, and BYU.

Darius Lassiter completed an official visit

Shortly after BYU completed spring practices last month, the Cougars extended an offer to Eastern Michigan wide receiver Darius Lassiter. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Lassiter had 40 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns last season for the Eagles.

He took an official visit to Provo this past weekend.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper