Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Sandy resident builds wall to divert water away from property in anticipation of flooding

May 1, 2023, 10:05 PM | Updated: 11:01 pm

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SANDY, UtahA neighborhood in Sandy is on high alert as temperatures continue to rise, along with the potential for flooding.

Homeowners along Little Willow Creek are gearing up with sandbags, but one resident is taking it a step further to protect his home. 

“I’m just tired of doing the muscle wall sandbags,” Paul Swenson said. “Finally this year, I built a permanent wall.”

The Sandy City homeowner has lived at that residence for nearly 20 years, and said unfortunately, he has dealt with flood waters on his property in the past.

“When they designed this home, I don’t think they anticipated some of the snowfalls we’ve had,” Swenson said. “The water has been about an inch from the top of the culvert…. As soon as it gets any fuller than that, it’ll start backing up onto our properties.”

This weekend, instead of sandbagging along his property, he built a 44-inch wall in his backyard.

“It will take whatever water hits and deflect it and carry it up to the road. That’s the plan,” he said. “I’d rather spend the money on something else, but once you get flooding into your house, it’s hard to recover from that ever.”

Swenson is hopeful the unconventional wall will keep water flowing away from him property this spring.

“Nothing is 100% guaranteed, but I’m pretty sure we won’t have an issue this year,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

(Spanish Fork City/Twitter)...

Madison Swenson

Spanish Fork mayor issues emergency declaration for flooding

An emergency declaration was issued Monday in Spanish Fork due to flooding issues.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shelby Lofton

Trenches built to hold runoff too shallow, homes in several subdivisions flood

Homeowners said they had eight feet of snow in their yards a few days ago. Today, it's half of that.

23 hours ago

Emigration Creek water levels close to the dinner. (KSLTV)...

Dan Rascon

Flood warning in effect for Emigration Creek as spring runoff raises water levels

Emigration Canyon is under flood watch as the waters in the creek are running very high and very fast Monday.

23 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

UDOT: U.S. 89 near Thistle could close again in coming days due to flooding

Flooding forced the closure of U.S. Highway 89 in both directions near the Thistle Junction with U.S. 6 Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

23 hours ago

The homepage of the floodhazards.utah.gov website....

Michael Houck

Utah officials launch flood watch, resources website

Utah's Division of Emergency Management released its 2023 spring runoff and flooding website Monday.

23 hours ago

Sandbags prepared for Sandy residents. (KSLTV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Sandy officials host ‘flood ready’ town hall to prepare residents

Sandy City leaders want residents to be prepared for whatever mother nature brings with a flood prep town hall and sandbags.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Sandy resident builds wall to divert water away from property in anticipation of flooding