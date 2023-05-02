Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
CRIME

UPDATE: Two injured in shooting at SLC park

May 1, 2023, 8:39 PM | Updated: 11:02 pm

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured Monday night following a shooting at 17th South River Park in Salt Lake City.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, SLC911 received multiple calls about a shooting at the park, located at 1150 W. 1700 South.

“Officers responded and found the victim on the soccer field with a critical gunshot wound,” read a Monday evening press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Lifesaving measures were then performed on scene before the 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said witnesses told them the shooter approached a pickup truck parked in the parking lot and started shooting before turning north and shooting into the crowd on the soccer field.

“When the shooting happened, approximately 30 people, including children and teens, were on the soccer field either watching or participating in the game itself,” the release stated.

According to a tweet from the SLCPD, the shooter left before officers arrived on scene.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, police said officers found a second victim with gunshot wounds in a field to the south of the original scene.

That person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

The victim’s names have not been released.

KSL 5 TV Live

