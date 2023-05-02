Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Packers Extend Former Utah State QB Jordan Love Through 2024 Season

May 2, 2023, 9:33 AM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – According to reports, the Green Bay Packers have extended former Utah State QB Jordan Love on a one-year deal worth up to $22.5 million.

Green Bay now has the young quarterback under contract through the 2024 NFL season.

Love has yet to play meaningful minutes at the highest level. Every time he has taken the field for the Packers so far in his young career, it has happened when Aaron Rodgers was injured or otherwise unable to play.

With Rodgers being traded to New York, Green Bay put all of their money on Jordan Love.

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent. In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs two seasons ago.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. Like Rodgers with Brett Favre, he had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love has been waiting for his turn for three years and counting.

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

