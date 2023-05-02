Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Residents meet with Draper leaders to find out what’s next for neighborhood after landslide

May 2, 2023, 12:22 PM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — Dozens of Suncrest residents met with Draper city leaders for a town hall-style meeting two weeks after the ground below two homes collapsed and sent them sliding down the mountainside.

Homeowners were trying to find out what’s next for their neighborhood at the standing room-only meeting at the Suncrest Clubhouse.

City leaders first took about 20 minutes to discuss the city’s role in the landslide. They reiterated the fact that property rights allow people to build on their land. David Dobbins, Draper city manager, said there have been several subdivisions the city hasn’t felt right about building on, but they don’t have the capability to stop it without facing a lawsuit. He said that cost would be passed on to Draper taxpayers.

Wendy Danell is the latest homeowner to be forced from her home. She’s frustrated with the checks and balances in the system. “It’s so frustrating to know that they have that much power over our lives,” Danell said during the meeting, referring to Edge Homes and their internal approvals.

Jamie Hansen was evicted the night after the homes fell off the mountain. She said this whole thing has been an eye-opener about the building process.

“It’s interesting to understand the way the builder community works with the government, and the limited power they have when it’s associated with private property,” Hansen said.

On Tuesday night, the Draper City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting, and residents are welcome to attend. Monday’s meeting was more of a chance for residents to ask direct questions.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Pat Reavy

Man accused of trying to lure girl into his car charged with attempted kidnapping

A West Valley man accused of following a young girl as she walked to school and offering her $100 to get into his car has been criminally charged.

16 hours ago

[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...

Larry D. Curtis

Child struck, critically injured by tractor near Coalville

A tractor hit a 5-year-old boy who darted into the road, critically injuring the child.

16 hours ago

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Michael Houck

Police: Three teens hospitalized after crashing into wall in South Jordan

Three teenagers were injured after crashing into a concrete wall Tuesday morning, police say.

16 hours ago

Elephants Zuri and Christie will be transferred from Utah's Hogle Zoo to another accredited facilti...

Josh Ellis

Elephants leaving Utah’s Hogle Zoo after more than 100 years of care

Utah's Hogle Zoo elephants Christie and Zuri will be transferred to another accredited zoo, ending the zoo's continuous care of elephants after more than 100 years.

16 hours ago

The town of Hideout wants to annex hundreds of acres from Summit County and Wasatch County, includi...

Michael Houck

Landowners in-between Hideout and Kamas file for township

A group of Summit County landowners filed to incorporate as a new town called West Hills Tuesday.

16 hours ago

Flooding temporarily closed state Route 39 in Ogden Canyon Tuesday morning. (Utah Department of Pub...

Josh Ellis

Utah roads, parks close due to flooding and high runoff levels

Several roads were closed due to flooding Tuesday morning, and warm temperatures will keep rivers and creeks running high throughout the day.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Residents meet with Draper leaders to find out what’s next for neighborhood after landslide