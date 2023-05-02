Residents meet with Draper leaders to find out what’s next for neighborhood after landslide

DRAPER, Utah — Dozens of Suncrest residents met with Draper city leaders for a town hall-style meeting two weeks after the ground below two homes collapsed and sent them sliding down the mountainside.

Homeowners were trying to find out what’s next for their neighborhood at the standing room-only meeting at the Suncrest Clubhouse.

City leaders first took about 20 minutes to discuss the city’s role in the landslide. They reiterated the fact that property rights allow people to build on their land. David Dobbins, Draper city manager, said there have been several subdivisions the city hasn’t felt right about building on, but they don’t have the capability to stop it without facing a lawsuit. He said that cost would be passed on to Draper taxpayers.

Wendy Danell is the latest homeowner to be forced from her home. She’s frustrated with the checks and balances in the system. “It’s so frustrating to know that they have that much power over our lives,” Danell said during the meeting, referring to Edge Homes and their internal approvals.

Jamie Hansen was evicted the night after the homes fell off the mountain. She said this whole thing has been an eye-opener about the building process.

“It’s interesting to understand the way the builder community works with the government, and the limited power they have when it’s associated with private property,” Hansen said.

On Tuesday night, the Draper City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting, and residents are welcome to attend. Monday’s meeting was more of a chance for residents to ask direct questions.