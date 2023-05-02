Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Utah Lacrosse Cleans Up On Post-Season Awards

May 2, 2023, 12:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse wrapped up another productive season going undefeated in the ASUN Conference and cleaning up on post-season awards.

The Utes finished the regular season 10-4 (9-0 in conference) and now await who their matchup will be against in the ASUN Conference Championship. While Utah waits however, they have racked up the conference awards, earning 11 spots on ASUN All-Conference teams, coach of the year, freshman of the year, and scholar-athlete of the year.

11 Utes Make ASUN All-Conference Teams

Utah’s 11 spots on the all-conference teams is the most in program history, nearly doubling last season’s record of six selections.

Joey Boylston, Samuel Cambere, Tyler Bradbury, and Jordan Hyde set a new program high of four first-team selections which was also the most by any program in the 2023 season.

Four more Utes were named to the second-team in Colby Plotts, Jared Andreala, Cole Brams, and Koa Todd. Rounding out Utah’s 11 total selections were Ryan Stines, Nikko DiPonio, and Collin Lenskold making the All-Freshman Team.

In Andrew McMinn We Trust

Utah lacrosse head coach Andrew McMinn has only been leading the charge for two seasons. He’s also been named ASUN Coach of the Year both years as the man in charge.

To earn those nods, McMinn has gone 20-8 as the head coach of the Utes while leading the team to back-to-back ASUN regular season titles. McMinn has also led the Utes to their first back-to-back 10-win seasons in program history while shattering over 60 school records in the process.

Freshman Of The Year

Utah had three freshmen make the ASUN All-Freshmen team while Stines was also recognized as the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Stines started all 14 games for the Utes in 2023 as a redshirt freshman, accumulating 43 points on 33 goals (a freshman record at Utah), and 10 assists. Stines was good for 25 ground balls and six caused turnovers.

The Utes Are Smart, Too

McMinn is not the only guy on the team to earn an award twice in a row. Bradbury was named the ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second time in a row after earning it last year as well.

Bradbury made the Dean’s List and AD Honor Roll seven times this season while majoring in finance.

Bradbury is joined on the All-Academic ASUN team by teammates Cole Brams, Jordan Hyde, and MJ McMahon.

Up Next For Utah Lacrosse

The Utes have their attention turned to the ASUN Championship where they will either take on Bellarmine or Mercer University. The match will take place at Joe Walton Stadium in Township, Pennsylvania on Friday, March 5 at 11:00 a.m. MT. You can catch the game on ESPN+.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

