Bees Bullets: Previewing Salt Lake Bees Vs. Tacoma Rainiers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are in Utah for their first matchup with the Salt Lake Bees in 2023.

The Bees (11-16, last in PCL West) return to Smith’s Ballpark to host the Tacoma Rainiers (14-12, second in PCL West) in a six-game series Tuesday, May 2- Sunday, May 7.

Come on out to Smith’s Ballpark this week to soak up some sunshine and cheer on the Bees this week as they take on the Tacoma Rainiers. Join us at the ballpark for special events all week long!

The Bees start the series having won their last two games after ending a six-game losing streak on Saturday. Tacoma lost the middle four games in Las Vegas last week but blasted the Aviators 14-7 in the series finale on Sunday.

You won’t find his name on any prospects lists four years after his MLB debut, but Rainiers first baseman Mike Ford has been destroying Triple-A pitching in 2023. Ford’s .337 batting average is tenth in the PCL but he leads the league with 39 RBI. His nine home runs trail only Salt Lake’s Jo Adell (10). Ford has also a good understanding of the strike zone, walking 15 times against 12 walks.

Mike Ford’s second grand slam in 10 days! His 9⃣ homers lead R club (2nd in PCL).pic.twitter.com/Oe1MkUr9dh — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) April 30, 2023

Ford and teammate Jake Scheiner both started the two-week road trip off great in Las Vegas. Sheiner’s ten RBI tied for the league lead. Ford hit three long balls and drove in nine runs against the Aviators.

Salt Lake enters the series with the top two home run hitters in PCL in Jo Adell (10) and Trey Cabbage (9). Former Philadelphia Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak (8) is tied for third in the PCL after he hit five long balls last week in El Paso.

Outfielder Jordyn Adams’ 21 runs batted in is tied with Adell, Cabbage, and Moniak for the tenth most in the league.

As a team, Salt Lake leads the PCL with 46 home runs this season. Despite their ability to hit the long ball, the Bees have only scored 163 runs this season, seventh most in the league. Salt Lake’s .259 batting average is also seventh in the PCL.

Tacoma Rainiers Top Prospects

All prospect rankings are from MLB.com.

No. 9 Taylor Dollard – Starting Pitcher

Scouting grades: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 60 | Overall: 45

A 6’3 right-hander, Seattle selected Dollard with their final pick in the 2020 MLB player draft.

After throwing 105 innings across two levels in 2021, Dollard had a terrific 2022 at Double-A Arkansas. He made 27 starts, finishing with a 16-2 record and a 2.25 ERA in 144 innings.

A low-90s fastball, upper-70s slider, and curveball repertoire force Dollard to rely on command and location rather than blowing batters away with ‘stuff’.

Dollard was placed on the seven-day injured list on April 26. He is eligible to return to the active roster on Wednesday, May 3.

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 60 | Arm: 45 | Field: 45 | Overall: 45

The Mariners think enough of Marlowe, a 2019 20th-round pick, that they considered including him on the 2022 postseason roster.

Cade Marlowe is back healthy and he is on an absolute tear -Reached base safely in every game

-Hitting .345 with an 1.134 OPS

-Picks up his 7th XBH in 8 Games with this Triple down the LF line pic.twitter.com/C1ihnPBKWC — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) April 27, 2023

The 6’1 left-handed hitting outfielder hit 26 home runs in 2021, putting him on the prospect map. At 26 years old, Marlowe could figure into the Mariners plans this season.

In 11 games with the Rainiers, he continues to show true potential. Still searching for his power stroke with one home run this season, Marlowe has hit .347 with six doubles and ten RBI. He also has six stolen bases already.

Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 40

A 2020 second-round pick of the Mariners, the left-handed hitting outfielder depends on his bat to make an impact as his athleticism and defense are simply ordinary.

DeLoach played 114 games in Double-A last season, hitting .258 with 14 homers and 73 RBI.

DeLoach is hitting .304 with two home runs and 18 runs batted in this season. In his last ten games, the 24-year-old outfielder is hitting .244 with 17 strikeouts and nine walks. He hit safely in four of six games in Las Vegas.

Up Next

The Bees (11-16, last in PCL West) return to Smith’s Ballpark where they will host the Tacoma Rainiers (14-12, second in PCL West) in a six-game series Tuesday, May 2- Sunday, May 7. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (MT).

