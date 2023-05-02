Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bees Bullets: Previewing Salt Lake Bees Vs. Tacoma Rainiers

May 2, 2023, 12:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are in Utah for their first matchup with the Salt Lake Bees in 2023.

The Bees (11-16, last in PCL West) return to Smith’s Ballpark to host the Tacoma Rainiers (14-12, second in PCL West) in a six-game series Tuesday, May 2- Sunday, May 7.

The Bees start the series having won their last two games after ending a six-game losing streak on Saturday. Tacoma lost the middle four games in Las Vegas last week but blasted the Aviators 14-7 in the series finale on Sunday.

RELATED: Salt Lake Bees Will Host 14 Games At Smith’s Ballpark In May

You won’t find his name on any prospects lists four years after his MLB debut, but Rainiers first baseman Mike Ford has been destroying Triple-A pitching in 2023. Ford’s .337 batting average is tenth in the PCL but he leads the league with 39 RBI. His nine home runs trail only Salt Lake’s Jo Adell (10). Ford has also a good understanding of the strike zone, walking 15 times against 12 walks.

Ford and teammate Jake Scheiner both started the two-week road trip off great in Las Vegas. Sheiner’s ten RBI tied for the league lead. Ford hit three long balls and drove in nine runs against the Aviators.

Salt Lake enters the series with the top two home run hitters in PCL in Jo Adell (10) and Trey Cabbage (9). Former Philadelphia Phillies prospect Mickey Moniak (8) is tied for third in the PCL after he hit five long balls last week in El Paso.

Outfielder Jordyn Adams’ 21 runs batted in is tied with Adell, Cabbage, and Moniak for the tenth most in the league.

As a team, Salt Lake leads the PCL with 46 home runs this season. Despite their ability to hit the long ball, the Bees have only scored 163 runs this season, seventh most in the league. Salt Lake’s .259 batting average is also seventh in the PCL.

Tacoma Rainiers Top Prospects

All prospect rankings are from MLB.com.

No. 9 Taylor Dollard – Starting Pitcher

Scouting grades: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 45 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 50 | Control: 60 | Overall: 45

A 6’3 right-hander, Seattle selected Dollard with their final pick in the 2020 MLB player draft.

After throwing 105 innings across two levels in 2021, Dollard had a terrific 2022 at Double-A Arkansas. He made 27 starts, finishing with a 16-2 record and a 2.25 ERA in 144 innings.

RELATED: Bees Bullets: Mickey Moniak Named PCL Player Of The Week

A low-90s fastball, upper-70s slider, and curveball repertoire force Dollard to rely on command and location rather than blowing batters away with ‘stuff’.

Dollard was placed on the seven-day injured list on April 26. He is eligible to return to the active roster on Wednesday, May 3.

No. 16 Cade Marlowe – Outfielder

Scouting grades: Hit: 45 | Power: 55 | Run: 60 | Arm: 45 | Field: 45 | Overall: 45

The Mariners think enough of Marlowe, a 2019 20th-round pick, that they considered including him on the 2022 postseason roster.

The 6’1 left-handed hitting outfielder hit 26 home runs in 2021, putting him on the prospect map. At 26 years old, Marlowe could figure into the Mariners plans this season.

In 11 games with the Rainiers, he continues to show true potential. Still searching for his power stroke with one home run this season, Marlowe has hit .347 with six doubles and ten RBI. He also has six stolen bases already.

No. 26 Zach DeLoach – Outfielder

Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 50 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 40

A 2020 second-round pick of the Mariners, the left-handed hitting outfielder depends on his bat to make an impact as his athleticism and defense are simply ordinary.

DeLoach played 114 games in Double-A last season, hitting .258 with 14 homers and 73 RBI.

DeLoach is hitting .304 with two home runs and 18 runs batted in this season. In his last ten games, the 24-year-old outfielder is hitting .244 with 17 strikeouts and nine walks. He hit safely in four of six games in Las Vegas.

RELATED STORIES

Up Next

The Bees (11-16, last in PCL West) return to Smith’s Ballpark where they will host the Tacoma Rainiers (14-12, second in PCL West) in a six-game series Tuesday, May 2- Sunday, May 7. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (MT).

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke on KSL Sports Zone. Salt Lake Bees games are featured on the KSL Sports app. Purchase tickets to see the Bees play at slbees.com.

KSL Sports coverage of  the Salt Lake Bees can be found here

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video, staying up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Look At BYU Football’s Top Prospects For 2024 NFL Draft

Projecting the top NFL prospects from BYU for the 2024 NFL Draft.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cason Wallace NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider is Kentucky guard Cason Wallace.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Men’s Basketball Adds Great Osobor To Roster

The Utah State men's basketball program announced the addition of former Montana State guard Great Osobor to the Aggies' roster.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Transfer WR Darius Lassiter

BYU adds a transfer portal receiver from the MAC.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Taking Plea Deal, Prison In Fatal DUI Crash

Ex- Raiders WR Henry Ruggs told a judge he will admit that he drove drunk at speeds up to 156 mph, causing a fiery crash that killed a woman.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wrexham Party Goes On In Wales, Maybe Las Vegas, Too

Wrexham owners will reportedly jet the team off to Las Vegas as a reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Bees Bullets: Previewing Salt Lake Bees Vs. Tacoma Rainiers