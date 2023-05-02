Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Vivint Arena Signs Coming Down Ahead Of Delta Center Rebrand

May 2, 2023, 12:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Vivint Arena signs are coming down as the home building of the Utah Jazz begins its rebrand as the Delta Center.

Crews were seen outside of Vivint Arena removing the signs that have graced the building since 2021 when the Jazz incorporated black as one of their primary colors, and removed Smart Home from the facility’s title.

Though the Vivint Arena signs are already coming down, the building won’t be officially renamed as the Delta Center until July.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Vivint Arena Rebranding As Delta Center

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that the Jazz home arena was reverting to the Delta Center title for the first time since 2006.

Though the arena name will be rebranded as the Delta Center beginning in July, Vivint will remain an integral partner for the Jazz. The tech giant announced it had extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

RELATED: Delta Center Name Recalls Top Utah Sports Memories

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a release.

The Delta Center naming rights will coincide with the 50th season of basketball for the Jazz.

Delta signage is expected to make its way to the arena in July, with the Delta Center logo shown prominently on the exterior of the building The logo will also be placed on the basketball court alongside recognition of late Jazz owner Larry H. Miller.

RELATED: In Between Eras: Delta Center’s History As EnergySolutions, Vivint Arena

History of the Arena

The arena was built in 1991 under the title Delta Center. The Jazz moved to the arena after spending the early years of the franchise in the Salt Palace.

Delta retained the naming rights until 2006 when EnergySolutions bid for the title.

The arena was called EnergySolutions Arena from 2006-2015 when Utah-based home security company Vivint Smart Home bought the naming rights. Vivint was set to own the team’s naming rights through 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Last December it was announced NRG Energy, Inc. would purchase Vivint Smart Home it was announced NRG Energy, Inc. would purchase Vivint Smart Home for $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The Jazz invested $125-million into the arena in 2015 to bring it up to date with competing buildings across the NBA.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cason Wallace NBA Draft Analysis

The Utah Jazz own three first-round selections in the 2023 NBA draft, and one of the players they’ll consider is Kentucky guard Cason Wallace.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Men’s Basketball Adds Great Osobor To Roster

The Utah State men's basketball program announced the addition of former Montana State guard Great Osobor to the Aggies' roster.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Transfer WR Darius Lassiter

BYU adds a transfer portal receiver from the MAC.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Taking Plea Deal, Prison In Fatal DUI Crash

Ex- Raiders WR Henry Ruggs told a judge he will admit that he drove drunk at speeds up to 156 mph, causing a fiery crash that killed a woman.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wrexham Party Goes On In Wales, Maybe Las Vegas, Too

Wrexham owners will reportedly jet the team off to Las Vegas as a reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way-Too-Early 2024 Utes NFL Draft Prospects

Another NFL Draft has come and gone which means it's time to jump ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft and the Utes who could possibly make a splash.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Vivint Arena Signs Coming Down Ahead Of Delta Center Rebrand