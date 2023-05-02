Vivint Arena Signs Coming Down Ahead Of Delta Center Rebrand

SALT LAKE CITY – The Vivint Arena signs are coming down as the home building of the Utah Jazz begins its rebrand as the Delta Center.

Crews were seen outside of Vivint Arena removing the signs that have graced the building since 2021 when the Jazz incorporated black as one of their primary colors, and removed Smart Home from the facility’s title.

Though the Vivint Arena signs are already coming down, the building won’t be officially renamed as the Delta Center until July.

Vivint Arena Rebranding As Delta Center

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced that the Jazz home arena was reverting to the Delta Center title for the first time since 2006.

Though the arena name will be rebranded as the Delta Center beginning in July, Vivint will remain an integral partner for the Jazz. The tech giant announced it had extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a release.

The Delta Center naming rights will coincide with the 50th season of basketball for the Jazz.

Delta signage is expected to make its way to the arena in July, with the Delta Center logo shown prominently on the exterior of the building The logo will also be placed on the basketball court alongside recognition of late Jazz owner Larry H. Miller.

History of the Arena

The arena was built in 1991 under the title Delta Center. The Jazz moved to the arena after spending the early years of the franchise in the Salt Palace.

Delta retained the naming rights until 2006 when EnergySolutions bid for the title.

The arena was called EnergySolutions Arena from 2006-2015 when Utah-based home security company Vivint Smart Home bought the naming rights. Vivint was set to own the team’s naming rights through 2025.

Last December it was announced NRG Energy, Inc. would purchase Vivint Smart Home it was announced NRG Energy, Inc. would purchase Vivint Smart Home for $12 per share or $2.8 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The Jazz invested $125-million into the arena in 2015 to bring it up to date with competing buildings across the NBA.

