Police: Three teens hospitalized after crashing into wall in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three teenagers were injured after crashing into a concrete wall Tuesday morning, police say.

According to South Jordan police Senior Officer Shaun Becker, the accident happened on 2200 West and 9875 South at approximately 10:57 a.m.

The three teenagers were sent to a local hospital. Two were in minor condition, with the third in serious but stable condition.

Becker said police are investigating what caused the crash. As of 12:53 p.m., the intersection was closed, with no estimate of when it will reopen.