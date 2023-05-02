ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Police: Three teens hospitalized after crashing into wall in South Jordan
May 2, 2023, 1:46 PM
(Deseret News/Spenser Heaps)
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three teenagers were injured after crashing into a concrete wall Tuesday morning, police say.
According to South Jordan police Senior Officer Shaun Becker, the accident happened on 2200 West and 9875 South at approximately 10:57 a.m.
The three teenagers were sent to a local hospital. Two were in minor condition, with the third in serious but stable condition.
Becker said police are investigating what caused the crash. As of 12:53 p.m., the intersection was closed, with no estimate of when it will reopen.
