BYU Football Lands Transfer WR Darius Lassiter

May 2, 2023, 1:23 PM

PROVO, Utah – Eastern Michigan wide receiver transfer Darius Lassiter showed why the transfer portal can also be good for BYU.

Two days after the sudden departure of Kody Epps, BYU is already restocking the wide receiver room. Lassiter announced his commitment to BYU on Tuesday. He was a transfer portal target that BYU was pursuing before Epps left the program.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Lassiter wrote on Twitter, “This time if I do it right, I’m lit for life!!! #gocougs.”

Lassiter had 40 receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns in his only season with the Eagles. He comes to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. Before his one season at Eastern Michigan, Lassiter totaled 923 receiving yards as a JUCO prospect at Butler Community College.

Darius Lassiter comes to BYU with two years of eligibility remaining

A native of Lawrence, Kansas, Lassiter will have a homecoming when BYU travels to Kansas this fall to take on the Jayhawks on September 23 in the Cougars’ first-ever Big 12 Conference game.

Last weekend, Lassiter took an official visit to BYU, resulting in his commitment today. He picked BYU over offers from Colorado, Pitt, UConn, Boston College, Washington State, and others while in the portal.

With Lassiter on board, don’t expect BYU to slow down in its pursuit of transfer portal wide receivers. The Cougars have an estimated three more spots in their receiver room available for the 2023 season. Yesterday, BYU’s staff offered five additional Transfer Portal pass catchers.

Getting Lassiter is an important boost for a program that needs depth at receiver heading into its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

