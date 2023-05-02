Child struck, critically injured by tractor near Coalville

HOYTSVILLE, Utah — A tractor hit a 5-year-old boy who darted into a road near Coalville, critically injuring the child.

A witness saw the child run in the road, attempting to cross it as the tractor, pulling an empty livestock trailer, was heading southbound on Hoytsville Raod. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the boy was flown to a hospital with “critical injuries.”

The driver attempted to brake and steer around the child but the little boy was hit by the 2018 Peterbuilt tractor’s right front bumper.

UHP said the driver is cooperative and speed and impairment are not suspected as causes of the collision as the investigation continues.