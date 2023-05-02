Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State men’s basketball program announced the addition of former Montana State guard Great Osobor to the Aggies’ roster for the 2023-24 season.

The Aggies shared the news of Osobor’s signing on Tuesday, May 2.

“Welcome to the Aggie Family @GreatOsobor,” the USU men’s basketball Twitter account posted.

Osobor opened his collegiate career at Montana State and played two seasons for former Bobcats and new Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle.

Sprinkle was named Utah State’s head coach in April. He was the Bobcats’ head coach from 2019-22.

About Great Osobor

Osobor, a native of Bradford, England, will arrive in Logan, Utah will two years of eligibility.

During his first year with the Bobcats, the forward posted 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 15.0 minutes per game. He played in 35 games as a freshman, including one start.

Last season, Osobor played in 34 games as a sophomore, including two starts. He recorded 10.1 points per contest on 62.4 percent shooting. He added 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 18.9 minutes per game.

Osobor owns career averages of 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 16.9 minutes per game. He’s shot 64.5 percent overall and 25.0 percent on three-pointers.

During his time with the Bobcats, Osobor helped Montana State earn Big Sky Conference titles under Sprinkle. The Bobcats won the Big Sky regular season title in 2022. Montana State won the Big Sky Conference Tournament in 2022 and 2023.

Utah State Men’s Basketball Adds Great Osobor To Roster