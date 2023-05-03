Mock crash at Juab High Makes impactful message about distracted driving

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
NEPHI, Utah — With school about to let out more students will be headed on the highway for some summer fun.

Distracted driving can lead to tragedy on the roads. Tuesday a realistic mock crash at Juab High School reminded students of the dangers they face on the roads.

All it takes is a second. When one person takes their eyes off the road and a leisurely drive turns into your worst nightmare?

“We lost a son in a car crash, 17-year-old Chaz on December 31st, 2020,” Chuck Groat said. He and his wife Julie experience their worst nightmare three years ago.

A mock crash at Juab High School forced them to relive some of those last moments.

“The one piece that’s missing is the knock on the door by an officer to tell you that your son was just in a horrible car accident and in critical condition and not knowing what that means and finding out by the time we get to the hospital that that he was passed away,” Chuck Groat recalled.

That missing part from today’s mock crash is something they hope no parent has to experience.

“I was just shocked and I was really just freaked out that all of this was happening. And like I feel like that’s how I would have acted, you know,” said student Karter Perters. “I would have, you know, seen someone that I saw like potentially really, really hurt and you know, potentially dead. I would have, like just freaked out.”

Just Tuesday morning three teens were sent to the hospital after their car hit a concrete wall.

According to South Jordan police Senior Officer Shaun Becker, the accident happened on 2200 West and 9875 South at approximately 10:57 a.m.

The three teenagers were sent to a local hospital. Two were in minor condition, with the third in serious but stable condition.

Although the mock crash at Juab High didn’t result in any real injuries, it felt real for students.

“I hope they take it seriously. I hope that they can take and look at all the hard work we put into this. Like, it’s for a reason and that reason is to just keep everybody safe,” Peters said.

Student Bridger Wright said. “Your actions don’t just affect you. They affect the people around you.”

“Life’s not a video game,” Chuck Groat said. “There is no reset button. You may think that you’re in complete control and all it takes is a millisecond to have something horrible happen.”

