LOCAL NEWS

Mudslide floods roadway in Little Cottonwood Canyon during closure

May 2, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:38 pm

(UDOT)...

(UDOT)

(UDOT)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A mudslide flooded part of state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon while the roadway remained closed to travel.

The Utah Department of Transportation described the slide as approximately four feet deep and 100 feet wide, with large woody debris.

“Slow moving debris flow,” read a 3:27 p.m. tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons.

The mess is currently impacting the roadway near mile marker 7, or Seven Turns.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Utah Geological Survey said geologists were being sent out to the area to do reconnaissance work and evaluate the situation.

In a 3:59 p.m. tweet, UDOT officials stated, “Fortunately, our crews closed the canyon early this morning for the potential of slides hitting the road.”

So far, an estimated time of reopening S.R. 210 has not been announced.

This comes as both Cottonwood canyons face closures due to avalanche and slide hazards.

