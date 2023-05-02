Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
COURTS & LEGAL

Judge blocks Utah’s abortion ‘clinic ban’ from taking effect

May 2, 2023, 4:47 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

FILE - Salt Lake City Plan Parenthood Offices...

FILE - Salt Lake City Plan Parenthood Offices

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah judge has granted a preliminary injunction to stop Utah’s “clinic ban” from taking effect Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Judge Andrew H. Stone of Utah’s Third Judicial District ruled that the recently passed HB467 was unreasonable and discriminated against the plaintiffs.

In Stone’s ruling with the plaintiffs, he states, “Ultimately, the plaintiff is likely to succeed in arguing that the clinic ban fails even under the rational basis test because the classifications established under the clinic ban are not reasonable and appear to directly and discriminatorily target the plaintiff.”

Because of Stone’s ruling, abortion clinics like Planned Parenthood can still operate in Utah until the law is sorted out by the courts.

Stone also stated that the law’s “threatened injury” to the plaintiffs outweighs “whatever damage the State would suffer” if the ban took effect.

“Accordingly, the Court grants the plaintiff’s Second Motion and enters a paramilitary injunction that enjoins and restrains the State from administering and enforcing HB467,” reads Stone’s court ruling.

However, Stone’s ruling didn’t decide if the clinic ban law was constitutional or not. Abortions performed after 18 weeks of pregnancy are still illegal.

Judge Andrew H. Stone Memorandum Decision on Planned Parenthood’s Second Motion by Michael Houck on Scribd

HB467 was passed during the 2023 Legesgivative Session, banning abortion clinics in Utah and only allowing hospitals to perform the medical practice.

On April 3, the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and ACLU of Utah filed a lawsuit claiming that HB467 limited Utahn’s rights to seek abortions.

Sarah Stoesz, the president-CEO of Utah’s Planned Parenthood, initially called the clinic ban law “cruel” and warned that Utah’s hospitals were not equipped to handle their clinics’ care.

State officials said that if an abortion clinic wished to continue to perform abortions, they would have to meet the requirements of a hospital and apply for a hospital license.

In June 2022, Stone granted Planned Parenthood’s request for a restraining order blocking Utah’s “Trigger Law” that went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Roe v Wade. The case is currently in the Utah Supreme Court and will be reviewed again on May 8.

