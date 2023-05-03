Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SEARCH & RESCUES

Crews continue search along Weber River for missing woman

May 2, 2023, 6:32 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH WEBER, Utah — A search and rescue operation continued for a second day along the Weber River after multiple reports of a woman in distress in the water Monday.

“The initial call came in at 5:42 p.m. yesterday afternoon that somebody was in the water,” said Sgt. Paul Babinsky, Weber County Sheriff’s Office. “Multiple people then called in and stated they saw somebody in the water that was yelling.”

The woman’s family spoke briefly with KSL TV Tuesday, requesting to keep personal information about the woman private, but they did ask that it be conveyed that the woman was not a negligent person and knew the dangerous conditions of the water.

They said she was out with her dogs when she disappeared, and believe she somehow went in. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office confirms the woman’s dogs were found wet but unharmed.

Search crew members were stationed at 20 different checkpoints along the river Monday night for several hours — from Uintah to Marriott-Slaterville, which is approximately a 10-mile span — searching for the possible victim.

“The rapids are just, it’s insane,” witness Cody Whitten said.

On Tuesday, the rescue effort to find the missing woman focused on a roughly one-mile stretch of the river running along Cottonwood Drive.

“It’s at flood stage, the river is running really high and super dangerous for our team and anyone nearby,” Eli Whitman, a technical ropes expert helping with the search said. “The banks are undercut so they’re vulnerable, the water is running through the trees, it’s called strainers, it’s very difficult.”

The intensity and depth of the water are two of several challenges rescuers are facing in the river, temperature is another.

“It’s cold water, first of all, cold water is hard to deal with. You get very tired really quickly,” Whitman said.

Throughout Tuesday, roughly 55 rescuers rotated searching the water, some using rafts along the banks of the river, some using dive equipment to check areas of high probability for a person to become stuck.

Despite exhaustion, crews say they’ll continue searching into Tuesday evening. They say they holding onto hope that they’ll find the missing woman soon.

“We’re going to continue to search until they say there is nothing else we can do,” Babinsky said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Search & Rescues

(Terah Gini)...

Madison Swenson and Andrew Adams

Search and rescue on scene following reports of person screaming in Weber River

A rescue effort at Weber River has now turned to a recovery effort following reports of someone screaming in the water and a woman in her 20's missing in the area.

2 days ago

File photo rescue vehicle...

Cary Schwanitz

Woman revived after swift water rescue in Zion National Park

A woman who fell into the Virgin River in Zion National Park was rescued and later revived by swift water responders Friday.

5 days ago

Emery County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue teams returning from the rescue. (Emery County Sherif...

Michael Houck

Three canyoners rescued after being trapped in water for hours

Three people had to be flown out of Squeeze Canyon after a rappeling accident Saturday evening.

15 days ago

(Photo courtesy: Adrienne Sloan)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family grateful for help after snowmobiler suffers life-altering injuries in crash

A Utah man is facing a long road to recovery after a snowmobile crash left him without an eye and with several broken bones. His family is sharing how grateful they are after hundreds of people have stepped up to help him.

15 days ago

(Duchesne County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

Madison Swenson, Josh Ellis and Michael Houck

Crews recover body of missing ice climber in Duchesne County

Crews have recovered the body of a 41-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend while ice climbing.

30 days ago

Buckskin Gulch in Kane County, Utah. (Steven Law)...

Eliza Pace

One dead, one missing, 11 rescued in Buckskin Gulch

A man is dead and one other man remains missing in Buckskin Gulch after floodwaters entered the slot canyon. Eleven other people have been rescued so far.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Crews continue search along Weber River for missing woman