Utah corrections director announces retirement day after crime victims lawsuit is filed

SALT LAKE CITY — The executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that he is retiring — a day after a lawsuit was filed by multiple crime victims accusing the department of failing to supervise violent prison parolees.

Brian Nielson announced in a prepared statement that after more than two years as head of the department, which includes the Utah State Prison, he is stepping down effective May 15.

On Monday, a civil lawsuit was filed in 3rd District Court against Nielson, the Utah Department of Corrections, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole and Utah Adult Probation and Parole by six groups of plaintiffs who were the victims — or represent family members who were the victims — of violent crimes. The lawsuit claims violent inmates who should have remained in prison were paroled and then were not properly supervised once they were out of prison and committed new violent crimes, including murder, sexual assault and arson.

Monday’s lawsuit is the latest trouble spot for the Department of Corrections and the Utah State Prison, which have been in the spotlight for several months for issues that include a new inmate prescription management program that caused a backlog of thousands of prescriptions, a staffing crisis, several corrections officers being attacked by inmates, and two state audits that concluded there is a “culture of noncompliance” at the prison.

Still, Gov. Spencer Cox thanked Nielson Tuesday for his years of service.

“We’re grateful for the contributions Brian has made to the state of Utah and appreciate his hard work and dedication,” the governor said in a prepared statement. “Through a historic pandemic, an incredibly complex move to a new facility, and difficult staffing shortages, Brian showed leadership and perseverance through it all. We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Nielson has spent 26 years in public service in Utah, including serving as the sheriff of Sanpete County for 10 years.

In the letter announcing his retirement, corrections officials also noted that officers have received “historic raises” under Nelson’s watch and he also led the move from the old prison facility in Draper to its new location on Salt Lake City’s west side.

“I am humbled by the opportunity I have had to serve alongside the dedicated individuals that comprise the Utah Department of Corrections,” Nielson said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work with such a talented and devoted team, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

The new lawsuit alleges that Adult Probation and Parole’s difficulties in maintaining proper supervision and oversight of paroled offenders under the Utah Department of Corrections has been known by state legislative leaders and other public officials and says the agency “has actively sought to conceal and mislead the public regarding its inability to keep track of paroled offenders as well as its lack of proper supervision over such paroled offenders.”

The Department of Corrections declined comment on the lawsuit Monday.