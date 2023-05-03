Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Filming begins in St. George for Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon, an American Saga’

May 2, 2023, 7:09 PM

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Excitement is growing in southern Utah and money is pouring into the local economy with filming underway for two Kevin Costner movies.

Crews started arriving in the St. George area in January and filming started mid-April for parts two and three of “Horizon, an American Saga.”

Costner writes, directs and stars in the multi-film Western series. Other cast members include Isabelle Fuhrman, Jena Malone, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and Thomas Haden Church.

Parts two and three will be filmed in various locations in Washington County. Part one was shot last year in the Moab area.

“The filming of ‘Horizon’ lays the groundwork for the Greater Zion region to diversify its tourism economy,” read a statement from Joyce Kelly, sales manager for The Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office.

(KSL TV) (KSL TV) (KSL TV)

The tourism office calculates that the production of the two “Horizon” films in Washington County will generate more than $90 million in local economic impact.

“Our distinct landscape has been the setting for several film and commercial shoots over the years, but nothing of the magnitude of ‘Horizon,’” Kelly’s statement went on to say. “This is a multi-year partnership with great economic benefit to the community, but little impact to residents.”

The Utah Film Commission said it’s thrilled to have the epic western filming in the Beehive State.

“This is a big show and it’s exciting to have this size of a show here,” said Virginia Pearce, the commission’s director.

Pearce said Utah has been in the film business for a long time and can support a large production like “Horizon.”

“We know how to do it. We’ve got an amazing crew base. We’ve got the resources and infrastructure,” she said. “It is shooting in some of the most beautiful places in our state. Kevin Costner really has an eye for what he wants.”

The film series depicts the pre- and post-Civil War settlement of the American West.

“The State of Utah, with its intrinsic beauty, is the perfect backdrop for the story of ‘Horizon’ and can be said to be its own character in our story,” Costner said in a press release. “I am looking forward to bringing the production of this next installment of ‘Horizon’ to Washington County, and I want to thank Joyce Kelly who was tireless in her efforts to bring the west back to Utah and her beloved county and the Commission for their support in making that possible.”

The production will also provide internships and hands-on experience for film students at Utah Tech University, not to mention opportunities for local citizens to participate.

“This is the largest production that we’ve ever had in Washington County,” Kelly said. “I think he (Costner) chose our area because of our diverse landscape and, to be honest with you, the friendly atmosphere that we have here.”

Filming will take place in the northeastern most part of the Mojave Desert and adjacent to the Pine Valley Mountains, the release stated. Other notable projects in this area include “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “High School Musical 2” and Katy Perry’s “Rise” music video.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating...

Associated Press

Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies, at least if you’re Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss.

2 days ago

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmit...

Jonathan Landrum Jr., AP Entertainment Writer

Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September; Utah stop in November

Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate their 50-plus years together.

2 days ago

This image released by Nintendo and Universal Studios shows Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and...

Jake Coyle

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hits $1B, is No. 1 for 4 weeks

It’s still Mario Time at the box office as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” led ticket sales for the fourth straight weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

3 days ago

This image released by Phillips shows "O.J. Simpson," an acrylic and silkscreen ink on canvas portr...

Associated Press

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson on auction block for 1st time ever

NEW YORK (AP) — It was 1977, and O.J. Simpson. Simpson, then 30, showed up without a football or a jersey, and Warhol had to scramble to find a ball. That Polaroid shoot led to 11 silkscreen portraits; one of them is now going on auction for the first time. Signed by both men, the […]

5 days ago

Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd in 2015, as Billie Lourd posts sweet tribute to mom Carrie Fishe...

Larry D. Curtis

Carrie Fisher to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

The late actress Carrie Fisher will be honored, posthumously, with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

6 days ago

FILE:...

Dan Sewell

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Filming begins in St. George for Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon, an American Saga’