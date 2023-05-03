Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LOCAL NEWS

Summit County businesses evacuated due to bomb threat

May 2, 2023, 10:08 PM

One person killed crash...

A man getting onto I-15 at 5300 South was killed Wednesday when he lost control of his car in the snow and was hit by a tow truck, troopers said. (FILE PHOTO)

(FILE PHOTO)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Several businesses were evacuated Tuesday night after a bomb threat was called in near the Kimball Junction shopping area.

According to Skyler Talbot, public information officer for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the information came in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

As a precaution, several businesses in the area were evacuated, according to Talbot.

So far, no devices have been found, but authorities are continuing their investigation.

Talbot said the scene is still active as of 9:55 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

