Syracuse police: Woman shot, injured by officers after pointing handgun at them

May 3, 2023, 5:58 AM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

BY


KSLTV.com

SYRACUSE, Utah — One woman was hospitalized after police say she pointed a handgun at officers, who shot and injured her Tuesday night.

Officials with the Syracuse Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 1900 West and 2350 South around 10:30 p.m. after a man reported that his estranged mother was sending him threatening text messages and making suicidal and homicidal comments.

Police arrived at the home before confronting the 52-year-old woman in her vehicle. Officers said they quickly determined she was holding a handgun.

“When confronted, she took a suicidal posture with the weapon,” police said. “Officers from multiple agencies tried for several minutes to negotiate her safe surrender.”

Originally, police said the woman fired her handgun at the officers. However, in a statement released Wednesday morning, police said the woman “moved the weapon in an aggressive manner and pointed it at the officers. The officers perceived a threat to their safety and fired their weapons.”

The woman was injured and North Davis Metro SWAT officers provided medical treatment. She was later taken to a local hospital. Police have not provided an update on her condition.

No officers were hurt and police said the woman’s family members are safe. “There is no further threat to the community from this incident,” Syracuse police said.

Officers from the Syracuse and Clinton police departments and deputies with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the shooting. Layton police responded to the scene to collect evidence and the shooting is under investigation by the Davis County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team.

Suicide prevention resources 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well. 

Additional resources 

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app  or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-33888) 
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app 
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app. 
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.  
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. 
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options. 

Other community-based resources 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

