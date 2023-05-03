Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin

May 3, 2023, 6:33 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Reg...

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attempting to attack the Kremlin with two drones overnight in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin decried the alleged attack attempt as a “terrorist act” and said Russian military and security forces stopped the drones before they could strike.

In a statement carried by Russian state-run news agencies, it said no casualties took place.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti that Putin wasn’t in the Kremlin at the time and was working from the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

The Kremlin added that Putin was safe and his schedule was unchanged.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn’t present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin’s life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov said a military parade would take place as scheduled that day.

Russia retains the right to respond “when and where it sees fit,” the Tass report said, quoting the statement.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov show...

Associated Press

Russia’s air force accidentally bombs own city of Belgorod

Russia’s military has acknowledged that a bomb accidentally dropped by one of its warplanes caused a powerful blast in a Russian city about 25 miles east of the Russia-Ukraine border.

12 days ago

Ukraine's Ambassador Oksana Markarova, right, hugs a Ukrainian victim of Russia's war with Ukraine ...

Jennifer Hansler

Russian soldiers ‘forced me to dig my own grave’: US lawmakers hear accounts of alleged Russian war crimes

A 57-year-old Ukrainian woman from Kherson testified to US lawmakers that Russian forces beat her, threatened to rape her and forced her to dig her own grave.

14 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: The sun sets over the U.S. Capitol Building as the House of Representa...

Associated Press

US charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians in election discord case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Four Americans affiliated with a Black empowerment and political organization have been charged along with three Russians with conspiring to covertly sow discord in U.S. society, spread Russian propaganda and interfere illegally in U.S. elections, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. The U.S. citizens and two Russians were added to […]

15 days ago

FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Bide...

Associated Press

US reporter held by Russia on spying charges to stay in jail

An American journalist arrested on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on press freedom amid the war in Ukraine will remain jailed, a Russian judge ruled Tuesday.

15 days ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) attends a signing ceremony with Brazilian President Lui...

Duarte Mendonca

US should stop ‘encouraging’ Ukraine war, Brazilian president says

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday that the United States should stop "encouraging" the war in Ukraine.

18 days ago

Police block a road near a Dighton, Massachusetts, home, where law enforcement officers are expecte...

Eric Tucker, Tara Copp and Michael Balsamo

AG: Guardsman to be charged with removing classified info

The FBI wants to question a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the disclosure of classified military documents.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Russia says it foiled an alleged drone attack on Kremlin