Kody Epps Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returning To BYU

PROVO, Utah – What a wild 72 hours for Kody Epps. After a sudden departure from BYU into the Transfer Portal, the fourth-year junior has circled his way back to the Cougars.

On Tuesday night, Epps announced his return to BYU on his social media channels.

“Cougar Nation I want you to know that BYU is the place that I love and where I want to be. I’m staying at BYU,” wrote Epps on social media. “It was a tough decision in the first place to enter the portal because I love BYU. Even though some great opportunities were presented to me in the portal, I did not use the portal as a way just to shop. If anything I have come to understand through all this that seeking validation from elsewhere wasn’t needed for me because it was already here where I am. “Cougar Nation and my teammates and coaches are who I love and who I want to play for. Plus SHMEEK has too many teammate weddings that I can’t miss this summer.”

In case you’re wondering what “SHMEEK” is, that’s Epps’ nickname.

Epps’ return to BYU could be viewed as shocking as his entry into the portal. After entering the portal officially on Sunday night, Epps reportedly received serious interest from power five programs Tennessee, Ole Miss, Colorado, Auburn, Utah, and others.

Also, after Epps entered the portal, BYU’s coaching staff went on the attack to replace the void left by Epps with more than a handful of offers to transfer portal wide receivers.

Last season, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound pass catcher had a breakout season in his third season at BYU. Epps started in four games and appeared in a total of eight games. He had 39 receptions for 459 yards and six touchdowns.

Epps projects to be a starter of a wide receiver unit that includes Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill. While Epps was in the portal, BYU added Eastern Michigan transfer Darius Lassiter into the mix.

He’s still working his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered against Liberty last October. Although he didn’t participate in spring practices, he is expected to be ready to go for fall camp in August.

Epps still has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. With him returning to BYU and the transfer portal window officially closed on April 30, Epps is locked in for the 2023 season. The next transfer portal window isn’t until December.

Epps has emerged as a fan favorite during his BYU career because of his knack for finding the endzone on the field and his big personality off the field. The Los Angeles native has embraced BYU’s unique culture, even attending General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, despite not being a Latter-day Saint member.

Epps and BYU will kick off the 2023 season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo.

