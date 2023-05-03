Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Friend testifies Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and bury her

May 3, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 1:00 pm

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. The sister of Tammy Daybell, who was killed in what prosecutors say was a doomsday-focused plot, told jurors Friday, April 28, 2023, that her sister's funeral was held so quickly that some family members couldn't attend. The testimony came in the triple murder trial of Vallow Daybell, who is accused along with Chad Daybell in Tammy's death and the deaths of Vallow Daybell's two youngest children. (Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)

(Tony Blakeslee/East Idaho News via AP, Pool, File)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho – A former friend, in bombshell testimony, said Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and “bury me where no one would ever find me.”

The testimony of Audrey Barattiero in Vallow Daybell’s murder trial in Boise seemed to shock the defense lawyers, who reminded her in cross examination that the same testimony had not been given during grand jury, pre-trial testimony, where she swore to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

“I was scared because she (Vallow Daybell) said, ‘If you ever tell anyone, I’ll come and find you in the dark night,'” Barattiero said. The shocking revelations came about an hour into her testimony.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The revelations came after the prosecution was asking her a second set of questions, just as it seemed her time on the stand was about to be concluded. The line of questions came when defense team seemed to be trying to create doubt about her credibility and had asked why she remained friends with the defendant after there had been talk of zombies and getting evil spirits out of people.

Then the prosecution had another chance to question her and in an attempt to counter the defense, Barattiero explained she had been threatened and then specified the threats that coincided with her decision to dissolve their friendship.

In extensive news print and TV news stories and documentaries about the case, Barattiero’s claims have never been heard before. It was apparent Wednesday, that included the defense team.

Autopsy results reveal Tammy Daybell died of asphyxiation

Barattiero testified she was staying with Vallow Daybell in Idaho and that night, and as she was heading upstairs to pack her bag, Vallow Daybell laughed at her and told her she was trusting, like a child, and threatened her.

The prosecution asked her to focus on the threats.

“She threatened to kill me,” Barattiero said, crying during this portion of her testimony.

Prosecution: “Did she say how?”

“Yes. She said that she would cut me up, and something about she wasn’t in the mental place to do that now, but she would get herself in the mental place to do it … and it would be so messy, with so much blood, and she mentioned bleach, trash bags and she would bury me where no one would ever find me.”

The defense had further redirect and seemed to try to question the validity of the previously unspoken revelation that she had her life threatened, prodding her to repeat the shocking information and grouping fantasy elements like unicorns and rainbows with the statement about cutting her up and putting her in a trash bag.

“Yeah, she mentioned the trash bag,” Barattiero said.

“Why?” the defense asked.

Barattiero said Vallow Daybell brought up being at a scene, watching someone take their last breaths.

Murder victim and Vallow Daybell’s son JJ was found wrapped in plastic bags and buried on the Daybell’s property. Tylee Ryan was found buried near his body, cut up and burned beyond recognition as a human body, as shown in autopsy photos and according to previous testimony from law enforcement officers.

The vocally and visibly upset defense questioned Barattiero how she could expect a jury to believe her when she had previously never said anything of this nature before, because she was scared, and suddenly revealed it in court. Barattiero was asked if she expects the jury to believe she didn’t make the last part up.

Barattiero’s stuck by her claims.

Autopsies offer clues about killing, burial of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

Before the new revelation, Barattiero had already testified Wednesday to having a close relationship with Vallow Daybell, including spending time with her in Utah, Arizona, Missouri and Hawaii.

Vallow Daybell and her fifth and current husband Chad Daybell are accused of multiple murders, but Vallow Daybell is currently on trial for killing her children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and for conspiracy to commit murder on Daybell’s late wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell’s trial will be separate and has been postponed.

Judge severs Chad and Lori Daybell’s case

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial

Court sketch from the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, May 2, 2023...

Eliza Pace

Chad Daybell introduced Lori to neighbors as future wife days after Tammy’s death

BOISE, Idaho — In the fifth week of the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, testimony centered around Tammy Daybell and her sudden death that was later deemed suspicious by investigators. Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused […]

2 days ago

Larry Woodcock speaks to a crowd of media cameras and microphones...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Victim’s grandfather says evidence ‘unequivocal’ in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

As Lori Vallow Daybell entered the fifth week of her trial facing charges of first-degree murder, a victim's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, said the documentation in the case is "unequivocal."

3 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah’s ME testifies Tammy Daybell was restrained in hours around her killing

Utah's chief medical examiner testified in Idaho today that Tammy Daybell was restrained around the time of her death and was killed by asphyxiation in late 2019.

3 days ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The only s...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell’s DNA used as evidence for first time in her murder trial

For the first time, Lori Vallow Daybell's DNA has been entered as evidence into her murder trial. A hair found attached to adhesive that is understood — but not clearly stated in court — to be part of the layers of tape found with her son JJ Vallow's body was tested and found to be a match for her.

3 days ago

courtroom sketch...

SAMANTHA HERRERA and Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Idaho murder trial shifts from child victims to Utah mother and wife Tammy Daybell

Testimony in the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell Friday, shifted from the death of her children to the death or her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

6 days ago

A collection of witness portraits from Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Pool)...

SAMANTHA HERRERA, KSL NewsRadio

Forensics show link from Chad Daybell and Alex Cox to burial of Tylee and JJ

The biggest news out of Thursday’s testimony came with the news of victim's blood and DNA was announced as found on tools in Chad Daybell's garage and when an analyst announced that a latent fingerprint from Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother, was found a plastic bag that wrapped JJ’s body.

7 days ago

