CRIME

Suspect arrested for murder, robbery in Ogden fatal shooting

May 3, 2023, 11:48 AM | Updated: 11:59 am

OGDEN, Utah — A suspect is in police custody for the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Ogden man in March.

Hugo Zamora, 25, was booked into the Weber County Jail for first-degree felony aggravated murder, first-degree felony aggravated robbery, and second-degree obstruction of justice on Monday, according to the affidavit.

On Mar. 14, Ogden police officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting on 2957 Childs Ave at approximately 2:57 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Robert Bien, of Ogden, Utah, dead with gunshot wounds.

According to the affidavit, a witness who was with Bien told police that two people in “an older black Honda” with no license plate confronted them on the sidewalk.

“The individuals in the car exited the car and one of them produced a handgun and committed a robbery on the victims,” the affidavit states.

The witness said the passenger took $60 from him and demanded that the victims empty their pockets. According to the affidavit, one of the victims refused to corporate with the suspect’s demands and was “ultimately shot and killed.” The two suspects left the scene in the black Honda.

Police were able to identify Zamora as the driver of the black Honda. They believe that Zamora stopped at a family member’s home and altered the license plate on the car. According to the affidavit, after Zamora was arrested and read his Miranda rights, he told police that he was with a juvenile passenger during the alleged robbery.

“(Zamora) advised that (the juvenile) got out of his vehicle and ended up on the ground with another individual,” according to the affidavit. “(Zamora) stated that he heard shots go off and saw (the juvenile) getting up off the ground.”

After the gunshots, the two suspects got back into the black Honda and left the scene. Zamora requested a lawyer and refused to answer more questions.

