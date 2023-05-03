Study: Utah has the most passionate Star Wars fans

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are strong with the Force.

A new study by Bookies.com shows that Utahns really like George Lucas’s epic space opera.

Bookies.com looked at Google Trends data to find out which states searched the most for “Star Wars” from 2020 to 2023.

Google Trends looks at the popularity of a term searched on the Google search engine during a certain time frame. The site then calculates the number of searches on a 0 to 100 scale.

According to Google Trends data, Utah ranked 100 out of 100 in the last four years, averaging out to a 100 score. In perspective, the second-placed state, Alaska, had an average score of 87.

Bookies.com looked into why Utahns ranked so high in the data, like if an actor was from the Beehive State, but it seems like Utahns are just in love with Star Wars.

And the state with the least Star War fans was Mississippi, averaging a 44.75 Google Trend value.

To look at the full list and findings of the study, you can go to the Bookies.com website.