BYU Basketball Lands Transfer Portal Guard Ques Glover

PROVO, Utah – Samford guard Ques Glover is the latest addition out of the Transfer Portal for BYU basketball. If you’re wondering about the pronunciation, it’s ‘KWEZ.’

Glover comes to BYU via Samford. Before Samford, Glover was a guard for the Florida Gators in the SEC. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound guard comes to BYU as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Glover joins Aly Khalifa from Charlotte and Dawson Baker out of UC Irvine as the third transfer portal addition in the 2023 cycle.

The addition of Glover brings BYU over the scholarship limit of 13. They are now at 14 scholarship players designated for the 2023-24 season, and they might not be done pursuing transfers as Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris completed an official visit earlier this week.

Ques Glover snapshot

In his two years at Samford, Glover started in 46 games and averaged 17.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and shot 47.2% from the field. Last season, Glover improved his three-point shooting from 30% to 37.8%.

From 2019 to 2021, Glover was at Florida, where he played in 51 games and was a player off the bench for the Gators. He averaged 10.8 minutes per game in his two seasons in Gainesville.

During his time in the portal, Glover heard from Clemson, Purdue, LSU, Memphis, Minnesota, Ole Miss, West Virginia, UCF, and others.

A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Glover was a two-time All-SoCon player. Glover missed 12 games last year due to injury. He had individual scoring performances above 20 points last season, five different times.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

