Utah Utes Enjoying Continued Strong Academic Performance

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a great year to be a Ute from a competitive standpoint, but Utah Athletics has also been enjoying a continued surge of success in academic performance as well.

Yesterday, the athletic department announced 12 Utah programs ended the academic year with perfect single-year scores in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.

Today, Utah Athletics announced 110 of their student-athletes were recognized by the Pac-12 Conference in their 2023 Winter Academic Honor Roll. The Utes placed second in the conference behind Stanford with 145 student-athletes recognized for high academic achievement.

Taking A Closer Look At Utah’s APR Score

The NCAA APR score looks at eligibility, retention and graduation of all student-athletes on scholarship and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance. Utah once again rated high in both the single-year and multi-year Academic Progress Report (APR) released for Division I schools.

NCAA Academic Progress Rate Shows Strong Performance by Utes 📝 https://t.co/EshiZI2fmw#GoUtes — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) May 2, 2023

Men’s skiing, women’s soccer, women’s swimming and diving and beach volleyball all earned perfect multi-year marks of 1000. While women’s basketball, cross-country, men’s golf, gymnastics, women’s skiing, men’s skiing, soccer, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track & field and beach volleyball earned perfect 1000 single-year scores for the 2021-22 report.

Utah football, while not in the perfect range, put up an impressive .988 score in both the single-year and multi-year APR reports all while chasing down their second Pac-12 Title. Football’s multi-year score ranks No. 1 among Pac-12 football programs and tops all Division I football programs in the state of Utah.

Breaking Down The Utes’ 110 Winter ’23 Academic Honor Roll Honorees

Utah’s 110 winter academic honor roll honorees hail from men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, skiing, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and indoor track and field. All student-athletes recognized had to maintain a GPA of at least 3.3 and have served at least one year in residence at their institution.

Six members from men’s basketball, seven from women’s basketball, 10 from gymnastics, 27 from indoor track and field, 21 from skiing, 14 from men’s swimming and diving and 25 from women’s swimming and diving earned the prestigious honors.

It is also important to note that the Utes earned their high academic honors while pursuing a National Championship (skiiing), a third-place national finish (gymnastics), and a berth in the Sweet 16 (women’s basketball) among other impressive on-field accomplishments.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports