Lane closed near mouth of Provo Canyon due to crash

PROVO, Utah — The right lane of traffic near the mouth of Provo Canyon is closed due to a crash involving a semi with two trailers.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the semi, which was hauling hay, was traveling eastbound at milepost 8 when it overturned, as well as the trailers.

As a result of the crash, University Avenue coming into the canyon is closed. However, the ramp from 800 North is still open.

Roden said the driver was transported with minor injuries.

All lanes are estimated to reopen at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“Most of the loads stay together, but several bales of hay, have broken up and are covering part of the roadway,” Roden said to KSL.