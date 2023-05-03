Kirk Cousins Comments On Future After Vikings Draft Jaren Hall

Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
SALT LAKE CITY – Veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins commented on his future with the Vikings after Minnesota selected former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On April 29, the Vikings picked Hall with the No. 164 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

A few days later, Cousins, Minnesota’s incumbent starting quarterback, spoke publically for the first time since the NFL Draft and addressed his future with the franchise.

“I want to be in Minnesota,” Cousins said on Wednesday, May 3. “That’s kind of a no-brainer. Hopefully, we can earn the right to do that.”

Cousins, 34, helped the Vikings to a 13-4 record in 2022. Last season, he threw for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a completion rate of 65.9 percent. Cousins and the Vikings produced that record and a playoff berth under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. Cousins expects more out of Minnsota’s offense entering Year 2 with their head coach.

Despite the Michigan State product’s desire to remain in Minnesota, Cousins is heading into the 2023 season on the final year of his contract. He was not offered a contract extension this offseason.

“In this league, there should never be entitlement,” Cousins said of his contract status. “You’ve always got to go play, and teams can do whatever they want to do. That’s their prerogative. You just go to work. You do the best you can. I’m encouraged and excited because I do feel like I’ve got a lot of good football ahead of me.”

Rather than select a quarterback, like Kentucky’s Will Levis, in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Vikings chose to give Cousins a weapon in former USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Minnesota waited until the fifth round to add to their quarterback room by drafting Hall.

After the NFL draft, the former BYU quarterback shared his excitement about landing with the Vikings.

“I walked away from that [combine] interview blown away with the organization, the coaching staff, and it was everything I felt in that room. All the people present,” Hall said. “It’s one of my favorite organizations, and I’ve just always had a great feeling about them.”

The Vikings look at the former BYU quarterback as a development piece to their roster. With Cousins entering free agency next March, Hall’s development as a rookie could be a critical part of Minnesota’s decision surrounding the position in 2024.

“Every option is open to us going forward,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said after the draft.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During the pre-draft process, Hall has participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine, and BYU’s Pro Day.

Jaren Hall’s Pro Day Results

Height: 6001 (6’0 1/8)

Weight: 211

Hand: 9 4/8″

Arm: 29 7/8″

Wing: 71 6/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.62

Bench Press:

Vertical Jump:

Broad Jump:

3-Cone Drill: 6.97

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.19

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

