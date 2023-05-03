Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return in first official ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer

May 3, 2023, 3:29 PM

(From left) Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Two.' Mandatory Credit: Niko Tavernise/Wa...

(From left) Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Two.' Mandatory Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures

CNN

(CNN) — Prepare to be transported back to the desert planet of Arrakis in the new “Dune: Part Two” trailer, where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) are together at last.

The first official look at the long-awaited second installment of the sweeping sci-fi film series based on Frank Herbert’s iconic 1965 novel debuted on Wednesday, quenching viewers’ thirst for new “Dune” content after the first film was released in October 2021.

Director Denis Villeneuve promised the audience during the Warner Bros. Studios presentation at CinemaCon last week that “Dune: Part Two” is much more “action-packed” and an “epic war movie,” following the first film’s “contemplative” nature. By the looks of the trailer, his words ring true. (Warner Bros. Studios and CNN are all part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Chalamet and Zendaya are seen together in the trailer picking back up where they left off in the deep desert lands of Arrakis, as they navigate their characters’ love for each other while preparing for impending war.

“We really see Paul Atreides become a leader here,” Chalamet said at CinemaCon, after explaining that the first film saw his character more through the lens of a “student.”

We get a glimpse in the trailer of Atreides’ blue eyes, a transformation caused by his use of Spice, the planet’s most precious commodity that gives its user mystical powers. We’re even treated to clips of Atreides mounting a giant sandworm, and sharing a special kiss with Chani.

The trailer also showcases a slew of new characters.

There is the frightening (and bald) Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a ruthless warlord competing with Glossu Rabban Harkonnen (Dave Bautista) to take on the role of ruler of Arrakis — much like a futuristic version of “Succession.”

Florence Pugh is also seen as Princess Irulan, who served as a narrator of sorts in the novel and is the daughter of Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV, overlord of the entire galaxy.

Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, and Josh Brolin reprise their characters from 2021’s “Dune,” appearing in the new film alongside newcomers Lea Seydoux, Tim Blake Nelson and Souheila Yacoub.

“Dune: Part Two” will premiere in theaters on November 3.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

