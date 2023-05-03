Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Student hospitalized in fight at Copper Hills High School

May 3, 2023, 4:21 PM

(Google Earth Pro)...

(Google Earth Pro)

(Google Earth Pro)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One student was transported to the hospital after a fight at Copper Hills High School Tuesday. The student has since been released from the hospital.

According to Doug Flagler with Jordan School District, a fight broke out yesterday at approximately 12 p.m. with “several students involved.

 The altercation involving a number of students at Copper Hills High is taken very seriously and several school personnel responded immediately to diffuse the situation and to provide medical care with the assistance of first responders.

 The situation was immediately investigated with the support and involvement of law enforcement. Appropriate disciplinary action was taken for those involved following District protocol.

 The school investigation into this incident is ongoing in conjunction with law enforcement.

 The safety, health, and well-being of all students is a top priority in Jordan School District. 

 Our schools stand for respect and inclusion where all are free to learn in a safe, welcoming environment.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Crime reduction plan update...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake City enters next phase of data-driven strategy to combat violent crime

Salt Lake City leaders say they have the data, now they're ready to implement the next phase of their Violent Crime Reduction Plan which aims to address the root causes of violent crime in specific areas of the city.

18 hours ago

People dressed as Star Wars characters gather for a photo shoot during the Comic Con FanX event at ...

Michael Houck

Study: Utah has the most passionate Star Wars fans

A new study by Bookies.com shows that Utahns are strong with the Force.

18 hours ago

(UDOT)...

Madison Swenson

Lane closed near mouth of Provo Canyon due to crash

The right lane of traffic near the mouth of Provo Canyon is closed due to a crash involving a semi with two trailers.

18 hours ago

Steve Starks...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Could a current MLB team relocate to Salt Lake City?

Salt Lake City is pretty much out of the running when it comes to the future home of the Oakland Athletics, as the team announced last month that it had signed a binding agreement to buy land for a new stadium in Las Vegas.

18 hours ago

(Tamara Vaifanua/KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Local photographer helps others connect to their culture

As part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua takes us behind the lens of a Provo photographer who is honoring his ancestors.

18 hours ago

emergency lights...

Madison Swenson

Teen dies after being pinned under car in Richfield

A 15-year-old boy died Tuesday after he became pinned under the roof of a car during a rollover crash in Richfield.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Student hospitalized in fight at Copper Hills High School