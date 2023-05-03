Student hospitalized in fight at Copper Hills High School

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One student was transported to the hospital after a fight at Copper Hills High School Tuesday. The student has since been released from the hospital.

According to Doug Flagler with Jordan School District, a fight broke out yesterday at approximately 12 p.m. with “several students involved.

Flagler did not release any other information about the condition of the student that was hospitalized other than that he had been released.

Flagler said the fight is under investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Jordan School District released the following statement:

“Jordan School District does not tolerate or condone any form of harassment, bullying or physical violence. The altercation involving a number of students at Copper Hills High is taken very seriously and several school personnel responded immediately to diffuse the situation and to provide medical care with the assistance of first responders. The situation was immediately investigated with the support and involvement of law enforcement. Appropriate disciplinary action was taken for those involved following District protocol. The school investigation into this incident is ongoing in conjunction with law enforcement. The safety, health, and well-being of all students is a top priority in Jordan School District. Our schools stand for respect and inclusion where all are free to learn in a safe, welcoming environment.”