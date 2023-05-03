Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Sex offender fatally shot 6, then killed self, official says

May 3, 2023, 4:14 PM

Ashleigh Webster hugs family friend Shannon Dillon at her home in Henryetta, Okla., Tuesday, May 2,...

Ashleigh Webster hugs family friend Shannon Dillon at her home in Henryetta, Okla., Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

(Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


An Oklahoma sex offender shot six people in the head and then himself, an Oklahoma police chief Wednesday.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the victims all sustained between one and three wounds to the head. He said that Jesse McFadden, 39, then shot himself.

“The evidence is that Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself. Beyond that, I don’t know what his thought process was,” Prentice said. “I’m not going to express a theory because I follow the evidence, and I don’t have any evidence about what the motive was.”

Earlier Wednesday, a woman whose daughter and three grandchildren were among the seven bodies found on a rural Oklahoma property said that sheriff’s investigators told her that her son-in-law, a convicted sex offender, shot all six victims in the head before killing himself.

Janette Mayo said investigators with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office told her Wednesday that McFadden, 39, shot and killed all the victims, including her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, before turning the gun on himself.

“They were all shot in the head,” Mayo said. “My daughter was shot multiple times.”

Family members have questioned how a rapist accused of soliciting nude images from another teen while behind bars was ever allowed to go free.

The shooting happened as a series of ominous text messages — sent by McFadden to his young accuser hours before his trial was to begin on felony charges of soliciting and possessing images of child sex abuse — suggested that he blamed the woman for ending his “great life” and that he was determined not to return to prison.

According to screen grabs of the messages, forwarded to KOKI in Tulsa by the now 23-year-old woman McFadden allegedly groomed from prison, he said he was having success at a marketing job and “making great money.”

“Now it’s all gone,” he texted. “I told you I wouldn’t go back.”

“This is all on you for continuing this,” he finished.

A solicitation conviction can mean a 10 year sentence; the pornography charge could mean 20 years behind bars.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said the young woman shared the text messages with him as well. “They are tragic. Let’s just say that. He more or less blames her for what he did and that’s the part I really have the problem with, because she didn’t do anything wrong,” Edwards told Tulsa-based KOTV.

Authorities began a search after McFadden failed to appear at his long-delayed jury trial on Monday in Muskogee County. His body was later discovered along with his wife, her son and daughters, and two other teens who were visiting the family over the weekend.

Now family members of the victims are asking why McFadden, sentenced to 20 years in 2003 for first-degree rape in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old, was freed three years early, in part for good behavior, despite facing new charges that he used a contraband cell phone in 2016 to trade nude photos with the woman, then 16. He was released in 2020 after 16 years and nine months, even though the charges could send him back to prison for many years if convicted.

“And they rushed him out of prison. How?” asked Mayo. She said she was told that her daughter and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were all shot to death.

“Oklahoma failed to protect families. And because of that my children — my daughter and my grandchildren — are all gone,” Mayo told The Associated Press. “I’ve lost my daughter and my grandchildren and I’m never going to get to see ’em, never going to get to hold them, and it’s killing me.”

Justin Webster, who said he allowed his 14-year-old Ivy Webster to join a sleepover at the McFadden home not knowing anything about the man’s past, raised similar concerns about McFadden’s release.

“To get to save some other children, to make a change is what I want to do,” Webster told The AP during a tearful interview Tuesday in Henryetta, expressing a determination to “tell Ivy’s story and our story and get our government officials and everybody to start speaking up loud and keeping those pedophiles in jail.”

“There needs to be repercussions and somebody needs to be held accountable. They let a monster out. They did this,” Webster said.

A spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on why McFadden was released despite facing new felony charges.

Prosecutors objected to any early release from prison, noting that he tied a 17-year-old’s hands and feet to bedposts, cut her shirt off and raped her at knifepoint. At one point, he threatened to use the knife on her if she “did not shut up,” the records show.

The circumstances have alarmed Republican state Rep. Justin Humphrey, who chairs his chamber’s Criminal Judiciary Committee. He told The AP in a text that he’s working with another lawmaker on legislation that would “stop tragedies of this nature from occurring again.”

He said the effort also will involve trying to determine how a person could commit sex crimes in prison and be released on good behavior, and how McFadden was able to be in contact with minors while on sex offender supervision.

Court records show McFadden was charged with the new crimes in 2017 after the young woman’s relative alerted authorities. Set free in October 2020, he was arrested the next month and then released on $25,000 bond pending the trial, which was repeatedly delayed, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McFadden married Holly Guess in May 2022; what she knew of his record isn’t clear. Mayo said the family didn’t learn about her son-in-law’s criminal history until a few months ago.

“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” said Mayo, of Westville. “He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

According to Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice, the seven bodies were found on the property where McFadden lived near Henryetta, a town of about 6,000 about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. The dead bodies included the two teens who had been reported as missing and in danger — Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16.

Brittany Brewer’s father confirmed that his daughter was among the dead. At a vigil Monday night, Nathan Brewer said “It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it.”

The grim discovery could push the number of people slain in mass killings past 100 for the year, according to a database maintained by The AP and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

___

Associated Press data journalist Larry Fenn and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Crime reduction plan update...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake City enters next phase of data-driven strategy to combat violent crime

Salt Lake City leaders say they have the data, now they're ready to implement the next phase of their Violent Crime Reduction Plan which aims to address the root causes of violent crime in specific areas of the city.

18 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Janette Mayo shows from left, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo and Rylee ...

Associated Press

A look at the mom and 5 teenagers killed in rural Oklahoma

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — A woman who would go 100% for her children. A teen set to represent her town in a pageant. An aspiring artist who also wanted to be a doctor. Relatives are remembering five teenagers and a mom who were found dead this week on a rural property near Henryetta, Oklahoma. Law […]

18 hours ago

This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department of video footage on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, sh...

Jeff Amy, Associated Press

1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building

Police say one person has been fatally shot and at least four others injured in a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta building.

18 hours ago

FILE...

Michael Houck

Suspect arrested for murder, robbery in Ogden fatal shooting

A suspect is in police custody for the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Ogden man in March.

18 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Friend testifies Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and bury her

A former friend, in bombshell testimony, said Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and "bury me where no one would ever find me."

18 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy

Utah driver upset at barricaded road pointed gun at construction worker, police say

A man who was apparently upset that he couldn't drive past a barricade blocking a road was arrested Tuesday after police say he pointed a gun at a construction worker's head.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Sex offender fatally shot 6, then killed self, official says