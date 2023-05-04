Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Trade group files lawsuit against Utah over website age-verification law

May 3, 2023, 7:11 PM

FILE: Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, wants to create better criteria for issuing Amber Alerts, say...

FILE: Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, wants to create better criteria for issuing Amber Alerts, saying "overuse" has led to people ignoring them. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A not-for-profit association is suing the state of Utah over an age-verification law that went into effect Wednesday.

The plaintiffs, Free Speech Coalition, claim that the Utah law infringes on constitutional privacy and free speech rights by requiring anyone viewing an adult site to upload their government-issued ID for verification.

“The Utah law restricts adults’ access to legal speech and violates decades of Supreme Court precedent,” said Alison Boden, Executive Director of Free Speech Coalition, in a press release. “We are fighting not only for the rights of our members and the larger adult entertainment community but for the right of all Americans to access constitutionally-protected expression in the privacy of their own home.”

The new Utah law, SB287 Online Pornography Viewing Age Requirements, forces sites with content made for 18+ viewers to provide an age verification login or face legal liabilities.

This lawsuit follows the Canadian-owned adult entrainment website, Pornhub, blocking Utahns from viewing the website on Monday.

Free Speech Coalition vs Utah “Porn Lawsuit” 2023 by Michael Houck on Scribd

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Courts & Legal

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Friend testifies Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and bury her

A former friend, in bombshell testimony, said Lori Vallow Daybell threatened to kill, cut up and "bury me where no one would ever find me."

21 hours ago

Court sketch from the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, May 2, 2023...

Eliza Pace

Chad Daybell introduced Lori to neighbors as future wife days after Tammy’s death

BOISE, Idaho — In the fifth week of the Lori Vallow Daybell Trial, testimony centered around Tammy Daybell and her sudden death that was later deemed suspicious by investigators. Vallow Daybell is charged with seven felonies. She and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murdering her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow Daybell is also accused […]

2 days ago

FILE - Salt Lake City Plan Parenthood Offices...

Michael Houck

Judge blocks Utah’s abortion ‘clinic ban’ from taking effect

A Utah judge has granted a preliminary injunction to stop Utah's "clinic ban" from taking effect Tuesday afternoon.

2 days ago

Larry Woodcock speaks to a crowd of media cameras and microphones...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Victim’s grandfather says evidence ‘unequivocal’ in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

As Lori Vallow Daybell entered the fifth week of her trial facing charges of first-degree murder, a victim's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, said the documentation in the case is "unequivocal."

3 days ago

Tammy Daybell...

Larry D. Curtis and Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah’s ME testifies Tammy Daybell was restrained in hours around her killing

Utah's chief medical examiner testified in Idaho today that Tammy Daybell was restrained around the time of her death and was killed by asphyxiation in late 2019.

3 days ago

New Utah prison...

Pat Reavy

Crime victims sue Utah, saying violent inmates were released but not supervised

A new lawsuit contends the Utah Department of Corrections inappropriately releases violent criminals who were not properly supervised and end up committing murder and other violent crimes.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Trade group files lawsuit against Utah over website age-verification law