Which Local Players Remain Unsigned In NFL Free Agency?

May 3, 2023, 8:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the league still has many standout players waiting to sign with teams, including a few local athletes.

Remaining Local NFL Free Agents

Free agency officially began in March and the NFL Draft took place at the end of April.

Although most of the local NFL players inked new deals with teams prior to the draft, a handful remain unsigned.

Here are the #LocalsInTheNFL that are still available in free agency:

RELATED: 2023 Local NFL Free Agency Tracker

Former Utah Utes

Chase Hansen

Position: Linebacker

Seasons in the NFL: Three (all with New Orleans Saints)

2022 Team: New Orleans Saints

2022 Stats: nine total tackles and five solo tackles

Status: Restricted Free Agent

Other former Utes:

  • Hauati Pututau
  • Jared Norris
  • Devontae Booker
  • Star Lotulelei
  • Sam Tevi
  • Nate Orchard

Former BYU Cougars

Daniel Sorensen

Position: Safety

Seasons in the NFL: Nine (Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints)

2022 Team: New Orleans Saints

2022 Stats: 25 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Kyle Van Noy

Position: Linebacker

Seasons in the NFL: Nine (Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers)

2022 Team: Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Stats: 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Other former Cougars:

  • Bronson Kaufusi
  • Kai Nacua
  • Harvey Langi

Former Utah State Aggies

Nick Vigil

Position: Linebacker

Seasons in the NFL: Seven (Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals)

2022 Team: Arizona Cardinals

2022 Stats: 13 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and one pass breakup

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Other former Aggies:

  • Kyler Fackrell
  • JoJo Natson
  • Nevin Lawson

Former High School Standouts

  • Xavier Su’a-Filo
  • John Ursua

The 2023 NFL schedule will reportedly be released by the league on May 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

