Which Local Players Remain Unsigned In NFL Free Agency?
May 3, 2023, 8:31 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the league still has many standout players waiting to sign with teams, including a few local athletes.
Remaining Local NFL Free Agents
Free agency officially began in March and the NFL Draft took place at the end of April.
Although most of the local NFL players inked new deals with teams prior to the draft, a handful remain unsigned.
Here are the #LocalsInTheNFL that are still available in free agency:
Former Utah Utes
Chase Hansen
Position: Linebacker
Seasons in the NFL: Three (all with New Orleans Saints)
2022 Team: New Orleans Saints
2022 Stats: nine total tackles and five solo tackles
Status: Restricted Free Agent
Chase Hansen continues to make big plays 😤
📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/1CcEFEFapj
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022
Other former Utes:
- Hauati Pututau
- Jared Norris
- Devontae Booker
- Star Lotulelei
- Sam Tevi
- Nate Orchard
Former BYU Cougars
Daniel Sorensen
Position: Safety
Seasons in the NFL: Nine (Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints)
2022 Team: New Orleans Saints
2022 Stats: 25 total tackles, 15 solo tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Former BYU DB Daniel Sorensen hauls in his second interception of the season. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #CARvsNO #Saints #BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL @kslsportspic.twitter.com/wpVv400t97
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 8, 2023
Kyle Van Noy
Position: Linebacker
Seasons in the NFL: Nine (Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers)
2022 Team: Los Angeles Chargers
2022 Stats: 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
.@KVN_03 with the strip sack and fumble recovery.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #LARvsLAC #BoltUp #BYU #GoCougs #BYUFOOTBALL @kslsports pic.twitter.com/nLBCJqK94p
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 1, 2023
Other former Cougars:
- Bronson Kaufusi
- Kai Nacua
- Harvey Langi
Former Utah State Aggies
Nick Vigil
Position: Linebacker
Seasons in the NFL: Seven (Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals)
2022 Team: Arizona Cardinals
2022 Stats: 13 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and one pass breakup
Status: Unrestricted Free Agent
Nick’s Pick-6! #SKOL
📺: #MINvsAZ on FOX
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/2GNb2IhJah
— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Other former Aggies:
- Kyler Fackrell
- JoJo Natson
- Nevin Lawson
Former High School Standouts
- Xavier Su’a-Filo
- John Ursua
The 2023 NFL schedule will reportedly be released by the league on May 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
