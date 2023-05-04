Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Utah County homeowner thanks neighbors for helping keep floodwaters at bay

May 4, 2023, 6:44 AM | Updated: 6:49 am

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAKE SHORE, Utah — When the Spanish Fork River ran over its banks Tuesday, it could have been really bad in particular for one homeowner in Utah County.

Instead, dozens of neighbors stepped in at a critical moment to hold the waters at bay.

“It was just amazing,” a grateful Dave Hansen said in an interview with KSL TV Wednesday as he stood in his backyard surrounded by a barrier wall made of dirt, sandbags and bales of hay. “It’s just an awesome community.”

Hansen said he knew waters were rising in the river next to his home just off of 6400 South in Lake Shore and he began to fortify his property over the past weekend.

“What we didn’t realize is it was just more than we could handle,” Hansen said. “(The water) came around what we had built.”

The homeowner estimated over 100 volunteers showed up to his house and worked much of the day Tuesday, supplying things like bales of hay and heavy construction equipment.

“It was just all hands on deck,” Hansen said.

Sgt. Quin Fackrell with Utah County Emergency Management said county crews also assisted, but that volunteers were critical in keeping the flood waters away from the house.

“Yeah, obviously it could have wrecked personal property, could have wrecked part of the home if it had got to that point,” Fackrell said. “The water was right up to the owner’s retention wall. They came out. They used their own equipment, their own manpower.”

Fackrell said the river in the area peaked on Tuesday at around 2,000 cubic feet per second — four to five times the typical volume seen there.

“That’s getting dangerous,” Fackrell said. “Once it exceeds 1,700 (CFS), we start to get really nervous.”

Fackrell said forecasters expected the river to recede some over the next few days with a cooldown in temperatures, but he noted that everyone was still anxiously watching and waiting to see what the weather would bring over the next month.

“If it were to turn 90 degrees like (the) 1983 flood, then I think we are in trouble and this probably won’t hold,” Hansen said. “We’re just going a day at a time.”

Hansen said for now he was just grateful for the efforts of so many neighbors in making a difference for his family.

“It’s a little bit emotional because there’s just so much support, so much help,” Hansen said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Utah's Flood Watch

Emmigration Creek runs under part of the Hogle Zoo. As the creek nears flood stage the zoo just ins...

Ashley Moser

Hogle Zoo monitors Emigration Creek as water nears flood stage

Residents and businesses along Emigration Creek are on high alert as the snowpack continues to melt and the National Weather Service issued a flood warning with the creek expected to hit flood stage.

12 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

Salt Lake City crews trade in desk work for 24/7 flood watch

Watching the creeks and rivers in Salt Lake is a 24 hour 7 day a week operation that is being handled by what they call "The Stream Team."

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Ladd Egan

Provo Fire and Rescue practices swift water rescue techniques in Provo River

Provo Fire and Rescue is preparing for a busy and dangerous spring and summer.

2 days ago

Volunteers surround a donated sandbagging machine...

Mike Anderson

Donated machine helps volunteers crank out hundreds of sandbags

People in the Ogden Valley have joined forces to fill thousands of sandbags thanks to a key donation from a Huntsville man.

2 days ago

A makeshift cannel leading to the Bear Lake. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck

Garden City digs channels to redirect snowmelt to Bear Lake

Several neighborhoods are under a state of emergency as Garden City families are working to redirect the water coming down the mountain.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

People along the Ogden River bracing for faster, higher flow

In the town of Huntsville, residents are not taking any chances with flooding as a massive heat wave hits Utah.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Utah County homeowner thanks neighbors for helping keep floodwaters at bay