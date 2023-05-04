North Ogden man remembered as a ‘hero’ for saving his wife from his estranged brother

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The daughter of a man killed by his brother, who subsequently died in a police shootout, says her father is a “hero” for saving her mother.

On April 27, a man entered the home of Scott and Jodi Roberts, 3220 Mountain Road in North Ogden, followed by neighbors hearing as many as 15 shots.

As soon as North Ogden police officers arrived at the home, a man came running out and began shooting at them, according to police. Officers returned fire, hitting and killing the gunman.

After the shooting had ended, police realized that the home he had just come out of was on fire.

Scott Roberts was found dead inside the home. Jodi Roberts was found injured outside the house. According to neighbors, it appeared as though she had been shot.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office is investigating the police shooting but has released little information about the gunman or a possible motive, only to say it appeared to be a “family issue.”

A GoFundMe* campaign started by the Roberts’ daughter, Kelsey, is shedding more light on the incident.

“For those of you who don’t know, my dad’s estranged brother showed up at my parents’ house, killed my dad, and set the house on fire. My mom is alive because my dad fought my uncle and told my mom to run. Knowing that my dad died a hero is bringing us a small bit of comfort,” she stated in the fundraiser.

“Because of the fire, my mom has been left with no clothes or personal items. We will be able to recover some things from the house but have been told most of the house was destroyed. Any funds donated will be used for necessities for my mom.”

In just four days, the campaign has already generated more than three times the money it was seeking. In a follow up post, the daughter stated that she was “blown away by the generosity and support.”

A prayer vigil is scheduled for Saturday in North Ogden to help the Roberts family and the community heal.

“Considering the tragedy that struck our North Ogden community last Thursday. Let us join together in solidarity for the Roberts family,” according to a Facebook post for the event. “We will be honoring all the officers and first responders who saved our community from something that could have been much worse. … Let us come together grieve, and share stories.”

On social media, several people posted tributes and condolences while expressing their shock over what happened.

“A gentler, kinder soul you will never find,” one woman posted.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.