Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Vegas Golden Knights Beat Edmonton Oilers Despite Draisaitl’s 4 Goals

May 4, 2023, 9:18 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP)Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy could only laugh at the brilliance that was Leon Draisaitl, who scored four goals to nearly beat Vegas by himself.

RELATED STORIES

However, the Golden Knights prevailed in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series because their depth was the difference in Wednesday night’s 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and he was one of five Knights players to find the back of the net.

It was the second night in a row a team had won despite allowing an opposing player to score four goals. Seattle beat Dallas 5-4 on Tuesday even with Joe Pavelski scoring four goals for the Stars. Teams with a player scoring four goals had been 36-3 before that game in the playoffs, and it had been 30 years since a team had overcome such a performance.

This was the Oilers’ first regulation loss since March 11.

“Overall, we weren’t good enough,” Draisaitl said. “It’s not even close to how we play. We’ve got to move on, and we’ll be better.”

RELATED: Knights Top Winnipeg 4-1 In Game 5, Advance To Second Round

In addition to Barbashev, the Knights also received goals from Chandler Stephenson, Michael Amadio, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel. Eichel’s goal was an empty netter from deep in his zone, and he and Stone also each had an assist. Zach Whitecloud had two assists.

Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Zach Lyman and Connor McDavid each had two assists for the Oilers.

“I don’t think our team was anywhere near where it needed to be in order to walk away with a road win in the playoffs,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Leon had a great effort. He’s been good all playoffs, but our team can do things a lot better than we did tonight.”

Game 2 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Draisaitl extended his goal streak to four games, and he has at least a point in all seven playoff games. He had never scored four goals in a playoff game, and had reached that mark just once in the regular season — March 2, 2020, against Nashville.

Draisaitl has 11 goals in the postseason.

“Does that sound funny to you, 11 goals in the second round,” Cassidy said. “That is unbelievable.”

Two of his goals against Vegas came on the power play, making Edmonton 11 of 19 this postseason with the man advantage. The Oilers set an NHL record during the regular season by converting 32.4% of their chances.

One goal, at even strength, came at the end of the first period when Draisaitl bounced a puck off Knights goalie Laurent Brossoit from the goal line.

This series was billed as the Oilers’ star power against the Knights’ balanced attack, and that’s how the opening game played out. Vegas found a way even with one of the NHL’s most dynamic scorers having a career night.

“We used our four lines,” Cassidy said. “We didn’t have to get too far away from our line combinations. We’re aware of their top guys and the damage they can do, but we like our team. We feel like if our team plays well, we’ll have success.”

After Draisaitl scored on a power play less than two minutes into the third period to make the score 3-3, the Knights took the lead for good with two goals in 50 seconds. Barbashev scored on a rebound and Stephenson from the right circle.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, them or us, the next shift is huge,” Barbashev said. “I think we did a better job by that. It feels good.”

NOTES

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark took an awkward spill into the boards in the first period and was taken into the locker room. … Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner is one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, which goes to the league’s top rookie. … In addition to Draisaitl, Bouchard also has points in all seven games this postseason, and McDavid has a six-game point streak. For Vegas, Mark Stone has points in five consecutive games.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu Named 2023 XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

Former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu won the XFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OL Lands In First Round Of McShay’s Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft

A current BYU offensive lineman landed in the first round of an early 2024 NFL mock draft created by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Churchill Downs Investigates Horse Deaths Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Which Local Players Remain Unsigned In NFL Free Agency?

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the league still has many standout players waiting to sign with teams.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Source: Lionel Messi Set To Leave PSG At End Of Season

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season, a person told The Associated Press.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brittney Griner Back To Work On, Off Court After Whirlwind Trips

Now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, Brittney Griner has been front and center on the court and off it.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Vegas Golden Knights Beat Edmonton Oilers Despite Draisaitl’s 4 Goals