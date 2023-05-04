Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Churchill Downs Investigates Horse Deaths Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

May 4, 2023, 9:40 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.

RELATED STORIES

Two horses trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. collapsed on the track and died over the past week. Two other horses also died as either a result of racing or training, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice.

Joseph is set to saddle Lord Miles in the first jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. But he has said he’s unsure of plans after the two deaths from his barn.

Churchill Downs Racetrack, in a statement Wednesday, expressed concern over the deaths and said officials would press for answers.

“While a series of events like this is highly unusual, it is completely unacceptable,” Churchill Downs said. “We take this very seriously and acknowledge that these troubling incidents are alarming and must be addressed. We feel a tremendous responsibility to our fans, the participants in our sport and the entire industry to be a leader in safety and continue to make significant investments to eliminate risk to our athletes.”

The deaths happening in different manners points to factors beyond the racing surface.

There was no cause of death immediately available for either of Joseph’s horses, 4-year-old Parents Pride, who died after a race Saturday, and 5-year-old Chasing Artie, who died after a race Tuesday.

Wild On Ice and 3-year-old filly Take Charge Briana broke down with musculoskeletal injuries during training or racing and each was transported to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for assessment before being euthanized.

Wild On Ice was trained by Joel Marr, and Take Charge Briana by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas.

Joseph told reporters at the track Wednesday that blood work showed nothing out of the ordinary.

“When you don’t know something, that’s when it worries you the most,” Joseph said. “Something is wrong. A lot of thoughts run through your head, but you can drive yourself insane. But I’m very uneasy right now. It’s not something I would wish on anybody.”

Lisa Lazarus, CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that the welfare of horses and riders is paramount.

“When horses die unexpectedly, we all suffer, but we take comfort in the tools and practices we have collectively developed to investigate contributing factors and deploy those learnings to minimize future risk,” Lazarus said, adding the organization is in contact with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Churchill Downs. “HISA also intends to conduct its own in-depth analysis of the fatalities and will share those findings once the full investigation is complete.”

RELATED: Rich Strikes Wins Kentucky Derby With Sprint To Finish

The deaths brought back unpleasant memories of 2019, when 42 horses died at Santa Anita Park in California before reforms were instituted.

California and New York, which hosts the Belmont Stakes, each have thorough reporting requirements and a database cataloging equine injuries and fatalities, while Kentucky does not.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu Named 2023 XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

Former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu won the XFL's Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OL Lands In First Round Of McShay’s Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft

A current BYU offensive lineman landed in the first round of an early 2024 NFL mock draft created by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Beat Edmonton Oilers Despite Draisaitl’s 4 Goals

The Golden Knights prevailed in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series with a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Which Local Players Remain Unsigned In NFL Free Agency?

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the league still has many standout players waiting to sign with teams.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Source: Lionel Messi Set To Leave PSG At End Of Season

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season, a person told The Associated Press.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brittney Griner Back To Work On, Off Court After Whirlwind Trips

Now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, Brittney Griner has been front and center on the court and off it.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Churchill Downs Investigates Horse Deaths Ahead Of Kentucky Derby