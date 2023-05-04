Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
BYU OL Lands In First Round Of McShay’s Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft

May 4, 2023, 10:41 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – A current BYU offensive lineman landed in the first round of an early 2024 NFL mock draft created by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

One week after the opening day of the 2023 NFL Draft, McShay published his early predictions for the event in 2024.

On Thursday, May 4, the NFL insider predicted the first 32 draft picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

McShay projected current BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia as a first-round pick in his early mock draft.

“Suamataia is a huge 6-foot-6, 325-pound transfer from Oregon who started 12 games at right tackle last year and allowed just five pressures,” wrote the insider.

Suamataia was the only local player featured in McShay’s mock draft.

If Suamataia were selected in the opening round in 2024, it would be the fifth straight NFL Draft in which a local player was picked in the first round (Utah State’s Jordan Love – 2020, BYU’s Zach Wilson – 2021, Utah’s Devin Lloyd – 2022, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid – 2023).

The next NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27, 2024.

Click here to see McShay’s early 2024 NFL mock draft.

About Kingsley Suamataia

Suamataia, a native of Orem, Utah, was a standout high school player before his time at BYU. The offensive lineman played high school football for the Orem Tigers and was a 5A state MVP. Suamataia was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021.

In addition to being recruited by BYU, the lineman was offered by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Utah, and USC.

After a standout prep career at Orem High, Suamataia began his college career with the Oregon Ducks.

RELATED: ‘I’m Coming Home’: Former 5-Star OT Kingsley Suamataia Transferring From Oregon To BYU

Suamataia spent one season with the Ducks before transferring to BYU after the 2021 season.

In his first season with the Cougars, Suamataia played in and started 12 games.

He was a standout tackle for a BYU team that posted an 8-5 record, including a bowl game win over SMU.

Suamataia will look to follow in the footsteps of Blake Freeland, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 draft. Freeland was the second offensive tackle to be drafted out of BYU since 2021 (Brady Christensen – Carolina Panthers – 2021).

RELATED: Colts Select BYU OL Blake Freeland In 2023 NFL Draft

Suamataia and the Cougars open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday, September 2.

2023 will be BYU’s first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

