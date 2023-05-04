Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu Named 2023 XFL Defensive Player Of The Year

May 4, 2023, 11:33 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu won the XFL‘s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season.

The XFL announced the Defensive Player of the Year winner on Thursday, May 4.

The award was voted on by each team’s head coach and/or director of player personnel, according to the XFL.

Taumoepenu led the XFL in forced fumbles during the 2023 regular season.

In addition to his league-leading forced fumbles, Taumoepenu ranked second in the XFL in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss.

RELATED: Vegas’ Pita Taumoepenu Forces Fumble To Help Seal Win Over Brahmas

Pita Taumoepenu finished the season with 26 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 7.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The former Utah standout and the Vipers finished the regular season with a 2-8 record. Vegas did not qualify for the XFL Playoffs with the second-worst record in the league.

About Pita Taumoepenu

Prior to his professional career, Taumoepenu was a standout high school player for the Timpview Thunderbirds. After high school, the linebacker attended the University of Utah.

During his four seasons with the Utes, the Provo native recorded 73 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, 21 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Taumoepenu played in 43 games at Utah.

Following his time at Utah, Taumoepenu was selected by the San Francisco 49ers during the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

RELATED STORIES

He played for the Niners until 2019. From 2019-21, Taumoepenu spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos.

Taumoepenu was picked by the Vipers in the 2023 XFL Draft.

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

2023 XFL Teams

North Division

South Division

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU OL Lands In First Round Of McShay’s Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft

A current BYU offensive lineman landed in the first round of an early 2024 NFL mock draft created by ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Churchill Downs Investigates Horse Deaths Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

The death of four horses at Churchill Downs over a span of five days has overshadowed preparations for the Kentucky Derby.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vegas Golden Knights Beat Edmonton Oilers Despite Draisaitl’s 4 Goals

The Golden Knights prevailed in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series with a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Which Local Players Remain Unsigned In NFL Free Agency?

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the league still has many standout players waiting to sign with teams.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Source: Lionel Messi Set To Leave PSG At End Of Season

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season, a person told The Associated Press.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brittney Griner Back To Work On, Off Court After Whirlwind Trips

Now that the WNBA season is just around the corner, Brittney Griner has been front and center on the court and off it.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Vipers LB Pita Taumoepenu Named 2023 XFL Defensive Player Of The Year