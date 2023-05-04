Extreme flooding in Rich County devastates ranchers

RICH COUNTY, Utah — As many as 30 ranchers in Rich County have been dealing with what the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has described as extreme flooding.

The flooding has affected ranches mostly along the Bear River.

Some animals have died in the flooding, but the UDAF did not have any exact numbers on Thursday.

“After many difficult years of drought and an extremely hard winter, these ranchers are now experiencing some of the worst flooding ever seen in Rich County,” said UDAF Commissioner, Craig Buttars. “Our department is working to do everything we can to help these ranchers and set up resources for others who may experience hardships due to flooding.”

A news release said the ranchers have evacuated cattle to higher ground where they can avoid the rising waters.

“These ranchers are expected to incur additional feed costs of $18,000-$25,000 per ranch and transportation costs of $2,500-$5,000 to relocate cattle,” the release stated.

Water diversion projects are also costing the ranchers.

UDAF officials are working closely with the ranchers in Rich County and the Department of Emergency Management to address these emerging concerns according to the release.

More information on what resources are available for the ranchers will be released Friday.

Also in Rich County, several neighborhoods remained under a state of emergency as Garden City families are working to redirect the water coming down the mountain.

Mike Leonhardt, Mayor of Garden City, said that work crews had been busy digging ditches to divert the water to the nearby Bear Lake. Without the canals, he says, the water would be flowing toward town.

“The lake behind me is still frozen over,” said Leonhardt. “Fifteen inches of ice out there is keeping us cold here and is keeping the runoff from coming.”