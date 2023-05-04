Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Street

SANDY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck, closing State Street at approximately 8600 South.

According to Sgt. Greg Moffit, at 1:06 p.m. police were called to the scene of a crash on State Street.

The motorcycle was travelling north bound on State Street and a pickup truck was headed south bound, taking a left turn to go east on Pioneer Avenue when the two collided.

The male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and died on scene. He has not been identified by police.

The driver of the pickup truck is cooperating with police.

Sandy Police Department is leading the investigation and State Street is closed in both directions from 8640 South to 8400 South.

Witnesses of the crash told investigators the speed of the motorcycle “may have been a factor,” Moffit said.